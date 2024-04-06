Galaxy S23 Ultra display unresponsive issue: Why Samsung blames Google





Some Samsung Galaxy S23 users have been facing issues with their phones since Samsung released a new update last week.

The One UI 6.1 update appeared to be rolled out to new Samsung Galaxy S24 models earlier this year without any issues. However, once this AI-packed update was rolled out to older devices on March 28th, users started encountering issues with touchscreen displays becoming unresponsive.

Samsung is currently addressing this issue and providing some background on what is causing the issue. The company has also issued a temporary fix for the touchscreen issue and will soon roll out an update to address this.

Samsung holds Google responsible

Android news outlet Phandroid first noticed Samsung's official statement on the company's Korean community forum.

A translation of Samsung's statement provided by Google Translate reads: “Due to compatibility issues with some Google app features (Discover), the app developer is improving the related servers and apps.” It's dark. “Temporarily updating the Google app to the latest version, deleting app data, and restarting your phone can help.”

The issue doesn't seem to be related to the new AI-focused features in the One UI 6.1 update, as some had speculated. Samsung says the touchscreen issue is caused by Google's customized news feature, Google Discover. Samsung said Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

How to solve the problem

Samsung also provided a temporary solution for Galaxy users facing touchscreen issues due to a bug in Google Discover. According to the company, users will need to download the latest version of the Google app, delete the app's data, and finally restart their device.

This should fix the issue, but you may experience the touchscreen issue again when you open the Google app. In that case, the user will have to repeat these steps from the beginning.

For Galaxy users facing this issue,[更新]You can update the Google app by searching for the app in the Google Play Store before tapping .Once the app is updated, your Android[設定]Go to options,[アプリケーション]Select to open the Google app. In that menu, tap Storage, then tap the Delete Data and Dustpan icons. Then restart your device.

This should resolve touchscreen issues for Samsung Galaxy S23 owners for now, at least until a full fix is ​​published.

