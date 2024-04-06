Tech Equity Day brings together industry professionals and students looking to enter IT careers – CUNY Newswire





As part of Manhattan Community College's (BMCC/CUNY) Tech Equity Project led by computer science professor Mohammad Azhar and the CUNY Tech Equity Initiative, the BMCC Tech Learning Community will present Tech Equity on April 3 at BMCC's Fiterman Conference Center. We held a day. The program of sessions and panels was supported by sponsors including NSF and Google.

Tech equity is a key issue for high-performing students, and providing students with a high-quality technical education that includes experiential learning activities such as boot camps, internships, research and certification classes will give you every competitive advantage. Professor Azhar said that the aim is to give students the following. We want to inspire and motivate the student tech community with events like Tech Equity Day, which promotes diversity and equal representation in the tech industry.

Topics of focus include emotional intelligence and cybersecurity

Nearly 90 people gathered in the double conference room, and the pizza boxes stacked on the tables along the wall were well received.

As BMCC students, faculty, and staff took their seats at oversized round tables spread across the room, they took note of the session “Emotional Intelligence for a Successful Career” by Professor Azhar and Sarah Crosby, director of the BMCC Learning Academy. .

Emotional intelligence comes into play when providing customer service, interacting with colleagues, and nurturing customers. In fact, I think this is a great workshop for any student, as increasing emotional intelligence is essentially a problem-solving strategy for all industries, says Ms. Crosby.

Next up was the panel “Cybersecurity Hygiene 101,” hosted by Professor Azhar and developed in collaboration with Amish Batra, Chief Technology Officer of Information Resources and Technology (IRT) at BMCC.

Panelists include Christopher Pena, Manager of Networks, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing from the BMCC IRT Enterprise Group. Samsen W. Marwieh, Cyber ​​Security Analyst II, Lidiane M. Miller, Service Desk Leader, Desktop His Engineer Ethan Orenstein and Cyber ​​His Security Analyst James Tomasuolo.

Topics covered by cybersecurity panelists include how to tell if an email is a phishing attempt and how to identify fraudulent email addresses. They also spoke about efforts to protect the BMCC community from cyber threats.

The panel discussion concluded with a video created by Professor Azhar, a cybersecurity expert from the BMCC IRT department, and Student Government Association (SGA) President Jibrilla Issa Hammani.

“Women in Technology” panel where female technology leaders share insights

The final event of the day was a panel discussion titled “Women in Tech Career” featuring three BMCC alumni and three IT professionals working in the field.

BMCC alumni who participated on the panel were Karan Yang (Computer Science), Software Development Engineer II at Amazon; Gabriella Uwadiegwu (Computer Science, 17 years old), a senior software engineer at Carta, and Inna Yedzinovich (Computer Science, 18 years old), a software engineer at JPMorgan Chase.

The three graduates were joined by technology expert Dhani Abhay, Director of AI and Cybersecurity at Microsoft; Elizabeth Granda, Director, Tech Group, Leading Payment Investigation and Product Activation Services, BNY Mellon; and Zarin Lokhandwala, His Manager, Engineering, Information Security Division, BNY Mellon.

As Ms. Jejinovic commented, BMCC provides a great foundation. Keep talking to your professors. Don't be shy. She also told the students in the room to “have fun.” You'll get there.

Uwadiegwu told the audience it was all about networking. Meetup and Eventbrite both have technology events you can discover and attend.

Granda agreed with the importance of networking. When you attend an event, ask people what they will do and how they will do it. People love talking about themselves.

According to Lokhandwala, “Create your own opportunities.” Go to your local bakery and offer to create a website for them. Tell them, “You're paying for the platform, so I'll build it for you.”

Other career advice from panelists to students included a recommendation to create a public website that recruiters can access. Define your objectives when working with a mentor. Work for free if it's a financial option to gain experience, and have someone in the industry who isn't your peer look at your resume.

Students discuss connections with the IT field

Audience member and SGA President Jibrilla Issa Hamani summed up her reasons for attending Tech Equity Day: “We need to raise awareness of cybersecurity issues,” she said. It is a serious problem not only on our campus, but on many campuses across the country.

Katherine Herrera Burgos, a computer science major, said, “I'm here for all sorts of purposes, but specifically for the Cybersecurity and Hygiene Committee, because I want to work in that field and I'm a technical This is because I am interested not only in the legal aspects but also in the legal aspects.” it's my passion.

Zaineb Afzaal, a finance major, said she came to Tech Day because she was considering changing her major to IT. I would like to one day go into the field of computer science, which blends business, finance, and technology.

I came here because I wanted to learn about cybersecurity, said Fatemazui Zohra, a computer science major. I like problem solving and cyber fraud is one of the biggest problems today.

Mahadin Munin said that as an accounting major, he thinks he should know about cybersecurity so he can be aware of scams and phishing that could affect his clients.

What's next?

The BMCC Technology Learning Community and IA Tech Equity Innovation Hub will host the AI ​​Innovation Challenge for Social Good, featuring workshops, networking, and more, on Saturday, May 4th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the BMCC Gymnasium. 1 day.

Students will work in groups to brainstorm ways to apply AI to address logistical, social, and other challenges on campus. For more information, please email [email protected]. Register here.

