Sheridan Public Health officials report nine new coronavirus cases, but are concerned about two rabies cases





A recent report from the Sheridan County Public Health Department lists nine COVID-19 cases, seven chlamydia cases and two rabies cases in March.

County Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hintzman says these numbers are not surprising or necessarily alarming. Hintzman acknowledged there are likely to be unreported cases of COVID-19, but said Sheridan County is aware of only two active cases. .

In terms of symptoms and the number of people hospitalized, it doesn't seem to be a big problem. Hintzman said the CDC continues to trouble us as the overall hospitalization rate in Wyoming is low.

Wyoming has an average of six hospitalizations per 100,000 people, a significant drop from the peak around the winter holidays, according to a New York Times coronavirus tracker. Nevertheless, Hintzman and health officials still encourage the public to practice good health standards. This includes wearing a mask and staying home if you are sick or have symptoms, drinking plenty of fluids, and washing your hands. Hintzman also suggested making the latest boosters available to those who need them, stressing that not everyone will be encouraged to get a booster at this time.

The new booster doses received in September 2023 are recommended for people 65 and older or those who are immunocompromised.So the word we're getting is that not everyone needs a booster [but] Go get it, he said.

In addition to the COVID-19 cases, the county reported two cases of animals testing positive for rabies. Both were reported as skunks. Hintzman said environmental conditions may have played a role in the situation.

For example, we know that at least a lot more animals are out earlier than last year because we had an unusually warm winter and spring this year. Therefore, it is a little concerning that there are positive tests in March alone.

Hintzman stressed that public health officials are monitoring other cases and informing local residents to avoid contact with certain animals. He says there are several signs that an animal may be infected with rabies.

Avoid approaching animals that exhibit unusual behavior, are overly aggressive, excessively sleepy, or if they are nocturnal, roam during the day, Hintzman said.

Hintzman points out that past rabies cases have come from wild and domestic animals such as cows, horses, deer and bats. Dogs and cats can also be carriers, but there is no evidence of rabies in domestic pet or stray dog ​​populations, Hintzman said.

There have been no positive reports in cats and no positive reports in dogs in at least the past four years. Regarding stray dogs, no cases of rabies have been confirmed within the stray dog ​​population.

Members of the public who believe they may have encountered a rabid animal should stay away from the animal and call their local police department for animal control. Hintzman says this also applies to injured animals.

Last year, there were several reports of people seeing sick bats and bringing them into their homes to nurse them back to health. “I would never recommend doing that,” Hintzman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/health/2024-04-05/sheridan-public-health-officials-report-nine-covid-cases-but-show-some-concern-on-two-rabies-cases

