



Some countries are actively debating whether to adopt new rules that single out a small number of key technology services. These prescriptive laws aim to foster competitive digital markets, but may involve trade-offs that raise prices and limit choice for consumers and businesses. We wanted to share some of our concerns with the changes we have made to comply with Europe's recently enacted Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Supporting businesses and consumers

Under the DMA, we had to remove the useful Google search functionality for flights, hotels, and local businesses. This means that when you search for flights in Europe, you won't be able to see any information about airlines, flight times, or prices. While this benefits a small number of online travel aggregators, it hurts a wide range of airlines, hotel operators, and small businesses who find it difficult to contact customers directly.

We introduced this type of Google search functionality to help consumers and make it easier for people to access accurate information. Searching for flights on Google in Europe is even more difficult. And right before you make a purchase, you'll see a message that says this fare is no longer available, increasing your risk of landing on a travel website advertising low fares.

Early response reporting for DMA compliance

Other phenomena seen across countries where DMA changes were introduced include:

We've seen an increase in traffic to a small number of successful intermediary services and a significant decline in engagement with a wide range of businesses, including airlines, hotels, local merchants, and restaurants. Hotels are concerned that they have seen a 30% drop in direct booking clicks since the compliance changes. has been implemented. While traffic from Google used to be free, these companies now have to connect with customers through a small number of intermediaries who typically charge hefty fees. European airlines and local businesses have expressed similar concerns, and consumers have expressed negative opinions about changes to how Google Maps appears in search. Many users in Europe have expressed concern on message boards and help forums about the removal of the useful Google Maps tab from search results pages.Balance interests and focus on consumers

We've always been focused on improving Google Search to help people find what they're looking for, quickly and easily. We built Google Images to display photos, not just links to them. We launched Google Maps to help you find local businesses, not just websites with addresses. And we've developed a way to save time and money by making it easy for people to connect directly with airlines, hotels, and merchants. These features also help many independent businesses, including small and medium-sized businesses, to compete with larger, more successful websites.

Rules that roll back some of these gains represent a fundamental shift in competition policy. We encourage other countries considering such rules to consider the potential negative impacts, including the negative impact on small and medium-sized businesses that do not have a voice in the regulatory process.

Please continue to be transparent about our DMA compliance obligations and the impact of overly strict product obligations. In our view, the best approach is to continue to allow consumers to choose the services they want to use, rather than requiring search to be redesigned to benefit a few companies. .

