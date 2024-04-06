Google sues virtual currency investment app maker over alleged large-scale “pig butchering” scam





Two China-based Android app developers are being sued by Google for allegedly scamming 100,000 users around the world through fake crypto and other investment apps.

The company is taking action after scammers reportedly tricked victims with false promises of high returns from an Android app that offers investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies.

At least 87 fake apps on Google Play promised returns to investors, but when they tried to withdraw their funds, they were unable to access the claimed returns.

Google claims that some scam victims have suffered losses of up to $75,000.

According to Google, victims were asked to pay additional “fees” or “taxes” before withdrawals, which the scammers embezzled.

Google has accused Yun-Feng Sun (also known as Alphonse Sun) and Hong-Nam Chan (also known as Chan Hong-Nim or Stanford Fisher) of committing “hundreds of wire fraud acts.” sued.

Google alleges that the men used three main methods to “socially engineer and induce victim investors to download fraudulent apps from Google Play and other sources.”

The text message is sent to the potential victim via Google Voice and disguised as a message sent to the wrong number (for example, “I'm Sophia, remember me?”). Conversations are moved to other platforms, attempts are made to establish friendships or romantic relationships, and ultimately an attempt is made to convince the victim to invest via one of the apps (also known as “pig butchering”). method). Online videos trick potential. Appeal to investors by presenting your crypto app as legitimate and safe. These videos promised a high return on investment and shared details about the platform's “leadership team,” who were actually paid actors. Affiliate marketing campaigns that persuade users to become “affiliates” of investment apps with the promise of earning commissions by signing them. Directing more users to “a sure and easy way to make money” through social media.

Fake investment platforms like TrionRT appeared legitimate through various methods, including distributing press releases.

When victims complain to the “friend” or lover who recommended them to use the service, they discover that the friend or lover has disappeared.

SkypeWallet is a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment app allegedly linked by Google to Yunfeng Sun that is promoted with a video featuring a team of purported executives from a company called SkypeCoin, guaranteeing high returns.

A similar promotional video exists for another reported fraud scheme, OTCAI.

Interestingly, although both videos claim to show the company's founder (“Romser Bennett”), they clearly feature different characters played by different actors.

Additionally, the actor who plays an engineer named “Rodriguez” in one app's video plays a tech leader named “William Bryant” in another.

The lawsuit by Google is the latest in a series of lawsuits against scammers targeting Android users. Once they discovered the problematic app, they removed it from Google Play, but the scammers are said to have created a new alias to disguise their connection to the app.

