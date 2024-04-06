Customize your Google Ads settings





Now that you've set up your Adjusts Google Ads integration, it's time to customize the data you record and share.

If you want to drive app installs, we recommend running Google Ads app campaigns (ACI, ACE, pre-registration). All you need to do is enable Google Ads SAN integration. Follow the steps in this section if you want to run a web-to-app campaign.

Google Ads may not claim specific user attribution for web-to-app campaigns. In this case, we recommend generating Adjust links to use in your Google Ads web-to-app campaigns so that Adjust can leverage them for attribution.

If you want to run a Google Ads web-to-app campaign, follow these steps:

Enable Google Ads SAN integration. Set your final URL in Google Ads. Create link URLs for each of the following partners based on the type of Google Ads web-to-app campaign you're running: Google Ads SearchGoogle Ads DisplayGoogle Ads VideoGoogle Ads Performance MaxGoogle AdsLocalGoogle Ads SmartGoogle Ads DiscoveryGoogle AdsHotelsGoogle Ads ShoppingGoogle AdsUse tailored link URLs as tracking templates in your campaign dashboard. Although this is not required, it is recommended.

Don't make any changes to the Adjust link URL. If you change it, it may be rejected by Google Ads when you set up your campaign. Universal links and branded link adjustments are not supported as tracking templates in Google Ads.

When a user clicks your ad, they are sent to the final URL with a final URL suffix. If the user's browser supports parallel tracking, the URL is loaded and a click to the tracking template occurs.

If parallel tracking isn't supported, Google uses sequential measurement and sends users to tracking templates. Adjust then redirects the user to the final URL.

The data is available in Datascape and is reported by the link's network name.

requirements

To measure your Google Remarketing campaigns with Adjust, you must enable deep linking within the Adjust SDK. Instructions for developers are below.

Google Ads re-engagement campaigns allow you to target existing users and give them personalized incentives to keep coming back to your app. To set up an official remarketing campaign in your ads, follow these steps:

Insert raw deep links into your advertising remarketing campaigns in your Google Ads dashboard. When using the Google Ads API, you don't need to add throttling parameters to raw deep links. Make sure Google Ads event linking is enabled in Campaign Lab. . If you don't have an event link, your remarketing list won't be populated. You should also make sure that Google Ads matches your reattribution period and that your inactivity period is set to 0 days. If you do not set the inactivity period to 0 days, data discrepancies will occur.

For iOS and GDN campaigns, you don't need to use official Google Ads remarketing campaign settings. Instead, you can add deep link parameters to the tailored link URL in the ad tracking template field. This allows Adjust to measure reattributions and perform lazy deep linking.

example:

https://app.adjust.com/f0ob4r?lpurl={lpurl}&campaign={campaignid}&adgroup={creative}&creative={placement}&google_network={network}&google_placement={placement&deep_link=myapp%3A%2F%2Fproduct1

Note that starting with iOS version 9, you must implement universal links within your app.

Adjust automatically syncs and queries Google Ads for user re-engagement, so all re-engagement campaigns appear in a separate campaign source in Adjust.

Once the user re-engages, all subsequent activity will be attributed to the most recent attribution source.

Adjust your API integration to automatically measure reattributions for all your Google Ads campaigns. If you don't want to measure Google Ads reattribution data,[リアトリビューション測定を有効にする]You can toggle it off.

To manually create tailored link URLs for your Google Ad App Asset campaigns, follow these steps:

[キャンペーン ラボ]in[パートナー]Choose.[新しいパートナー]Choose.[パートナー選択]Select one of the following options on the screen:[Google 広告 アプリ アセット (検索)]: For search campaigns. These campaigns allow your ads to appear in Google search results and search sites using relevant key work. Google Ads app assets (PMax, local, smart): App assets are not available for other Google Ads campaign types such as ACI, ACE, and pre. -Registration, display.[アプリの選択]On the screen, select the app for which you want to create a link.[リンク構造]On the screen, review the default link structure parameters provided by the network,[クイック作成]Click. Implement link URLs using Google Ads AppAssetUI. Once your newly created link URL is published, all related campaign information will appear in Adjust.

requirements

Google allows mobile users to download apps directly from Google Search. This means that when you search from a mobile device, results may include icons for relevant mobile apps. When a user clicks on the app icon, they are redirected to the Google Play Store to download the app. Adjust records these installs as Google organic searches and does not count them toward included attribution.

All installs that result from Google's organic search will display the search term at the campaign level (sublevel 1).

Adjust can record up to 100,000 search terms for your app, and you can include all keywords in Adjust's install and reattribution callbacks using the {search_term} placeholder. This placeholder is populated with the search query that your device uses immediately before clicking the download link.

