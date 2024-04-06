Infleqtion names Matthew Kinsella as CEO to lead next phase of quantum innovation and growth





Press Release — Inflection, the world's leading quantum information company, today announced the appointment of Matthew Kinsella as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kinsella replaces Scott Farris, who resigned to focus on quantum industrial policy and national security and defense investments. Mr. Kinsella served as a senior managing director at Maverick Ventures, where he led investments across the technology industry, including his Mavericks investment in Infleqtion. Maverick was one of the company's early investors, and Kinsella has been a director of Inflexions since June 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt as Infleqtion's new CEO at such an important time for our company and our industry,” said Cathy Lego, Infleqtions Chairman of the Board. Matt's extensive understanding of Infleqtion and proven success in guiding technology companies through successful product development, revenue expansion, and growth strategies will help us scale our business and embark on expansion into high-growth markets. It will prove to be extremely valuable. ”

“Infleqtion is positioned to take the lead as quantum technology moves from the laboratory to the commercial realm. I am honored to lead the company into its next pivotal phase,” said Infleqtion CEO Matt Kinsella. I am. “With our strong foundation, exceptional team, and dedication to scalable solutions, we are leveraging the immense potential of quantum technology to revolutionize industries and create a brighter future for everyone. Ready to go. Our focus on clocks, RF, compute, and quantum-enabled AI software creates near-term revenue opportunities. We develop cutting-edge solutions and provide our customers with We are committed to providing that.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Scott for his outstanding leadership over the past two and a half years,” Rego continued. “Under his leadership, the company successfully completed a Series B funding round, expanded key technology programs in timing, sensing and information processing, expanded into new markets, and made several significant acquisitions. We have now entered the next phase of our company's development and growth, and we are in a great position to take full advantage of these gains.”

Infleqtion is a very important industry leader in the development and deployment of quantum technologies. It's a natural transition point from me to Matt as we prepare to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technology, Farris said.

Matt is a great partner on the board and knows the company well. We are proud of our progress and deeply grateful for the hard work and support of the entire Infleqtion team.

Quantum technology is widely recognized as a catalyst for transformative progress on a global scale. Infleqtion is at the forefront of commercializing quantum hardware and software, providing quantum sensing, communications, and computing solutions to industries such as finance, defense, energy, healthcare, and life sciences. The company recently detailed its five-year quantum computing roadmap and announced several new partnerships and customer wins that highlight the company's progress toward commercializing quantum solutions at scale.

Recent company milestones include:

Global customer and partner momentum: Infleqtions Neutral Atom platform selected for Japan's Quantum Moonshot program; company also selected to develop and deliver quantum computing testbed for UK's National Quantum Computing Center (NQCC) I got it. Infleqtion was the lead quantum innovator for Defense Cyber ​​Marvel 3 (DCM3), a major European cyber defense exercise hosted by the Army Cyber ​​Association. Technology achievements: The company recently announced significant milestones in the development of gate fidelity, qubit array scaling, and quantum error correction systems. These achievements demonstrate progress toward the company's goal of delivering fault-tolerant quantum computers within the next five years, paving the way for real commercial benefits. Introducing new product: Infleqtion launches Oqtant, the world's first quantum materials service, providing breakthrough access to quantum materials for those working on next-generation quantum applications.

