



Previously leaked renders of the Google Pixel 8a.smart puri

In theory, we're just over a month away from the official launch of Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a. However, it looks like you don't have to wait until Google I/O 2024. To find out what Google is planning, a leaker just revealed everything you need to know about the latest entry in his Pixel roster.

This leak comes from tried and true leaker Yogesh Brar and it includes almost everything you need to know about this phone before its launch. Some of this information may have already been known from previous rumors, or simply speculated, but before Google resolves the issue, it's time to release information that could become the phone's final specs. It's a good thing that we were able to obtain it.

Although the leak does not contain any images, it does contain a significant amount of speculative specs. As mentioned earlier, previous leaks all but confirmed the presence of a Tensor G3 chip (albeit underclocked), but the rest of the specs are a pleasant surprise.

google pixel 8a

– 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz – Tensor G3 – 128/256GB Storage – 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW) – 13MP Selfie – Android 14 – 4,500mAh (~) – 27W Charging

Release: May ($500-550)

What is the expected price?

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2024

The display was expected to remain at 6.1 inches, but the refresh rate never increased from 90Hz to 120Hz. Neither did he add a 256GB version, but it is currently unknown if it will be available in the US. The 4,500mAh battery is an upgrade over the Google Pixel 7a, and the charging speed has also been increased to 27W, putting Google's mid-range phone on par with the iPhone 15 Pro in terms of charging speed.

What's interesting is that the camera specs don't seem to have changed. The 64-megapixel main lens and 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens look similar to the one offered on the Pixel 7a, as does the 13MP selfie camera. However, Google's strength has always been in its software, not its hardware, so it would be unwise to assume that when Google tunes its software, it will get the same performance from the same lens.

Google Pixel 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Prices are listed at $500/$550, with the 256GB model probably being a higher number. This is on par with the Pixel 7a's price, and makes much more sense now that the Google Pixel 8 starts at $699. The previous generation of his Pixel smartphones had prices very close to the Google Pixel 7, making the Pixel 7a an unwieldy proposition in terms of value. Google seems to have learned from its mistakes.

As always with unverified and unofficial leaks, take it with a grain of salt and don't do anything radical with this information. However, as far as leaks are concerned, these numbers are within the range of what we would expect from a new mid-range he Pixel, so even if they aren't worth the money, they probably won't be far off.

We're likely to find out for sure during the Google I/O 2024 keynote, where the Google Pixel 8a is widely expected to be officially announced.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/this-google-pixel-8a-leak-just-spoiled-everything-about-the-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos