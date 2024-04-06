Next Google Pixel update could eliminate nuisance calls





It looks like Google Pixel smartphones will come with a new smart feature called “Lookup” that can identify unknown callers.

Tipster Assembler Debug discovered this feature in beta version 127.0.620688474 of the Google Phone app, and this feature[最近]We have explained how to get the unknown number in the tab. When selecting this feature, users will be asked to select and confirm the appropriate app, such as her Google search. Check the number on the web.

This displays results for non-identifying number queries and helps users find out who is calling them. For now, this search feature seems to be best suited for finding businesses with details online, rather than individuals or scam callers.

Currently, the use of this feature is limited, but the final version will integrate features such as automatic filtering and blocking of untrusted calls to prevent potential scammers, similar to those found in apps such as Truecaller. I hope so.

This lookup feature will be rolled out in Japan as part of the March feature drop, and will likely be rolled out globally in the next drop, expected around May or June.

Pixel connection issues

Google Pixel phones are often the first to receive the latest smart features and frequent updates, but they're also known for glitches and software issues, including an update in January that required users to wipe their phones. I am.

The flip side of having access to modern features like Lookup may also come with more serious issues, like the connectivity issues some Pixel owners claim to have been experiencing since the March 2024 update. .

This intermittent connectivity issue is preventing some Pixel users from receiving calls and causing delays in text messages arriving. The connectivity issue appears to be affecting Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series users across multiple networks around the world, according to posts on Google Support forums and Reddit.

One Reedit user said that calls on the Pixel 7 Pro go straight to voicemail without the phone ringing. He also said text messages are sent in batches throughout the day, rather than at the time of sending.

As a result, you may end up missing important calls by suddenly receiving multiple voicemails for calls or delayed text responses from multiple individual or group messages sent in the past 2-3 hours.

Phone Issues – Call the VM directly and receive bulk texts from r/GooglePixel

Several other users have also said they have encountered the same issue and are trying workarounds. One of these suggestions involves repeatedly turning airplane mode on and off to restore reception, but this has had limited effectiveness. Some users claim that a factory reset worked for them, while others claim the problem remains, indicating that the problem is on his Google side. I'm sure it is.

Google forum user Gazaki claims that Google suggested: “[設定]>[電話について]>[このデバイスに関するフィードバックを送信]and report it there along with the call log.” It looks like this will cause engineers to check the information and fix it in the next patch update. According to users, the update date is around the 5th of every month.

We've asked Google for comment on this story and will update when we hear back.

As of now, there is no permanent solution for everyone, so Pixel users should keep a close eye on their phones for messages and missed calls until a fix is ​​found.

