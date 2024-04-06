Google thinks it's just solved JPEG's biggest problem





New compression algorithms are believed to fix these annoying artifacts and save serious storage space.

Summary Google's open source Jpegli promises 35% better image compression than other methods, improving quality while saving bandwidth. The coding library is compatible with existing JPEG encoders, making drop-in replacement easy. Jpegli reduces noise, stores more detail in smaller files, and improves online image quality.

Let's be honest: JPEGs are popular, but they don't always offer the best image quality. It can be compressed much better than lossless formats such as PNG, and due to the nature of the file format, it can suffer from ugly compression artifacts, which are often exacerbated with each subsequent copy. The copying problem is not something Google can solve, but the company is working on how well his JPEG can compress images with his new open source Jpegli. This is his new coding library for JPEGs that promises to improve his compression rates by 35% over competing methods.

The idea behind Jpegli comes from website optimization. To improve page load times, images should be compressed to the point that they not only don't take forever to load, but don't look low-quality or pixelated. Jpegli promises the highest compression rates for high-quality images and is 100% compatible with existing JPEG encoders and decoders, unlike other Google projects such as the widely hated WebP. there is. It also works with the most commonly used 8-bit formats. Optionally, the tool also supports 10-bit or more, which reduces artifacts and other image issues.

Google's new compression method could lead to huge bandwidth savings

“A higher ELO score indicates better overall performance in the rater survey. We can see that jpegli with 2.8 BPP receives a higher ELO rating than libjpeg-turbo with 3.7 BPP. has a 32% higher bitrate than Jpegli.”

Google has made an announcement dedicated to the technical details of how Jpegli works, but the gist is that it more effectively reduces noise while preserving more details in smaller files. It depends on new technology that can be used. Google is leveraging new tools developed for more advanced JPEG XL. All of this combined leads to the 35% improvement mentioned above while maintaining compatibility across all browsers and other image rendering tools.

For those who want to learn more about the open source tool themselves, Google has made it available on Github. For the rest of us, you can expect images to take up less bandwidth when visiting websites. Google hasn't announced anything about this yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if Jpegli makes its way into its own products, like Google Photos. While the images themselves maintain the same quality, the image library takes up 30% less space, which definitely reduces the load on Google's servers.

