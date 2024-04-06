Data Doctor: Tips to free up Google storage





Data Doctors' Ken Colburn offers tips for freeing up Google storage. Start by checking Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive.

Q: My free Google storage is filling up. I don't know what is safe to delete to free up space. Have some advice?

A: Google provides a generous amount of free online storage (15 GB), but it can fill up quickly depending on how much resources you use on a regular basis.

To see an overview of your free storage space, visit your account's Google One storage page. This page shows you each of the different Google resources you're using and a breakdown of the space used in relation to it.

Scroll down and you'll see an option to “Free up account storage,” which will analyze your account and give you cleanup suggestions.

Although you can free up space via your smartphone, I find it more efficient to do so from a computer.

Google Photos

If you use Photos to back up your smartphone photos and videos, chances are that a large portion of your storage is taken up there.

[ストレージ マネージャー]The page has[大きな写真とビデオ]A box will appear, followed by the amount of space used by the entire library.

Click Review to open a new tab with larger photos and videos sorted from largest to smallest. The file is most likely a video, so start by deleting anything that isn't relevant.

If you want to keep a particular video on your computer's hard drive, you can download it before moving it to the Trash.

This page displays 32 items at a time, but if you don't care about the items displayed,[表示中 (32)]You can delete them all at once by clicking the box next to .

If you have a large library of photos and videos, the process may take longer, but it will free up a lot of space.

G-mail

If you've been using your Gmail account for a while, it's likely loaded with old messages that contain attachments you no longer care about.

On the Google One Storage Manager page,[大きな添付ファイルを含むメール]of the box[確認]Click the link.

This opens a chronological list of 32 messages with large attachments that you can select for deletion individually or all 32 at once.

After selecting what you want to delete, click the blue “Delete” button in the top right corner and a dialog box will appear with a warning asking you to click “I understand that deleted items cannot be restored.” .

When you delete a group of messages, a box appears indicating the amount of space freed up.

If you want to get more messages at once, scroll to the bottom of the 32 messages and click[さらに表示]Click.

google drive

When you save a file to your Google Drive account, you can see how much space is being used using the 'Confirm' option.

Need to upgrade?

If you've removed everything you can and still haven't reached the limit, it might make sense to upgrade to the 200 GB standard tier for $29.99 per year. Be aware that once you start down this path with an online storage provider, switching services can be daunting.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. For technical questions, please ask on Facebook or X.

