Google Store launches on Boston's Newbury Street





The grand opening of the new Google Store on Newbury Street on Friday drew visitors. This is good news for Google, which is moving beyond its core online search business to become a major vendor of electronic hardware.

The Boston store will be the fourth store for Google, which opened its first store in New York City (Manhattan) in 2021. There is also a second New York store in Brooklyn and a third in Mountain View, California.

A Google spokesperson said these are dedicated spaces where customers can experience the company's hardware and services in an informative way. Customers can still visit major retailers that work with Google to sell devices, but our stores are an opportunity to hear directly from Google.

The Google Store at 153 Newbury Street isn't trying to rival Apple's massive three-story retail site a few blocks away on Boylston Street. It has a gadget boutique feel, with Google's latest phones, tablets, watches and earphones lined up on beige wooden tables and shelves.

Customers Federica Risuglia (left) and Jose Moreno view products on the Google Store in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

There were also customers who came to the store who had no particular plans to buy, but just happened to be in the neighborhood.

Cambridge resident Malvika Miller was shopping for shoes with her stroller when she wandered into the Google Store. I think this is a good way to get people hands-on with the product, Miller said. It's convenient to come and check it out.

They also gave out free donuts, Miller added.

Shingi Bubunzawabaya arrived early, but not for his own good. “My mother is an Android fan and I'm an Apple fan,” said Bubunzawabaya, a data engineer at real estate company Concept Properties. Being part of the Apple ecosystem is kind of trapping you. But Bubunzawabaya said he bought his mother a Pixel smartphone and plans to take it with her on an upcoming visit to his homeland of Zimbabwe.

Another shopper, Bernard Villegas, is a retired heart surgeon who once worked for the Chicago Cubs. He wandered by and saw the store open, Villegas said.

It's relatively unusual for Villegas to be an avid Pixel supporter. I had been using Google phones for a long time, he said. My whole family does that, so I was planning to trade in the Google 9 when it came out. That is the Pixel 9 smartphone scheduled to be released this fall.

Google employee Kyla Cooper (right) speaks with customers at the Google Store on Newbury Street.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

And he's not a fan of iPhones.

I hate Apple. Because they're cornering you with their little ecosystem. Villegas says even his wife, once an iPhone supporter, has switched to Pixel.

People like Villegas have helped Google gain a respected following among American smartphone owners. Google's Pixel smartphones captured 4.6% of the U.S. smartphone market last year, up from 3.6% in 2022 and just 1% in 2021, according to research firm IDC. By comparison, Samsung, the leading manufacturer of Android smartphones, accounted for 22.4% of the US smartphone market. US market. Both dwarf Apple's 52% market share.

There's nothing in the Google Store related to the company's basic search business or its recent efforts to add artificial intelligence features to search. Rather, the store is betting that Google's suite of gadgets could make it a major force in consumer electronics if it attracts enough consumers.

A look at Boston's first Google Store.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at [email protected]. Follow @GlobeTechLab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2024/04/05/business/google-store-boston-newbury-street/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos