



This important role has evolved through three distinct stages. In the first phase, Hong Kong established itself as an information hub, providing valuable trade and product information that helped mainland China understand the needs of the global market.

However, despite its historical prominence, the port, once Hong Kong's main port, has experienced decline. In 2019, it fell out of the top five of the world's busiest shipping container terminals, and in 2023 it fell to 10th place amid stiff competition from the mainland. Although this decline does not mark the end of Hong Kong's role in trade and shipping, it does highlight the city's declining importance in this area. The second phase of Hong Kong's evolution involved attracting mainland Chinese companies to international capital markets. In 1993, Tsingtao Beer became the first Chinese company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paving the way for other companies to follow suit. As mainland businesses sought funding for development, the city emerged as an important connection point between Chinese businesses and global markets. Guests celebrate Tsingtao Beer's successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 15, 1993. Photo: SCMP By 2023, the number of Tsingtao beer will increase by his 2023. The number of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reached 1,447, accounting for 77% of the market capitalization. Hong Kong has become an attractive means for Chinese companies to access global capital. However, Alibaba's recent decision to abandon plans for a Hong Kong IPO for its logistics arm Cainiao has highlighted the challenges facing Hong Kong's financial market. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will continue to play an important role in attracting global capital and providing investment opportunities for Chinese companies. For investors outside China, its importance as a link between mainland China and the rest of the world is changing. In the third quarter of 2023, foreign direct investment in mainland China will decline for the first time since 1998, while outward investment will be on the rise. Hong Kong is currently in the third stage and needs to play a key role in technological innovation. Geopolitical tensions are a major barrier to China's cooperation with Western countries in science and technology. This presents new opportunities for Hong Kong to become a hub for scientific research.

Hong Kong's higher education system is world-class, with five universities ranked in the QS top 100. This achievement highlights Hong Kong's potential to build a robust innovation ecosystem. The city's strengths in higher education and research provide a solid foundation for conducting basic research essential to scientific and technological progress.

A visitor tries out a photo booth at an exhibition about China's space program at the Science Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui in November last year.Photo: Sam Tsang

However, despite these strengths, Hong Kong's current situation requires critical assessment. The city needs to recognize the urgency of the situation and take bold steps to cultivate its talent pool.

Hong Kong's success in the era of innovation depends on its ability to attract and retain top talent. Increased scrutiny of Chinese scientists and scholars in the United States has created an opportunity for Hong Kong to establish itself as an attractive destination for Chinese people.

Hong Kong has no place in the JLL league table of innovation and talent hubs

However, it is important for Hong Kong not to focus only on scientists and academics. The government's talent acquisition strategy is already creating an influx of professionals. This diverse talent pool enriches Hong Kong's workforce and contributes to its economic status. Hong Kong's prosperity has always been linked to its openness, including the free flow of information, people and capital. This openness contributes to the city's success and must be protected to ensure future prosperity. Hong Kong needs to reassure the world that it remains committed to its fundamental principles and values, including the protection of civil liberties and freedom of expression.

04:19

Hong Kong passes domestic national security law, expedited bill shelved for 20 years

Hong Kong passes domestic national security law, expedited bill shelved for 20 years

Equally important is Hong Kongers' willingness to embrace new ways of doing things. Innovation requires breaking away from past successes and embracing new ideas. It is vital for Hong Kong to foster an environment that encourages experimentation, creativity and disruptive thinking. Protectionism poses a serious threat to an open society like Hong Kong. It prevents the integration of talented people from around the world and fails to serve the interests of the population. Hong Kong must actively combat protectionist trends and harness the advantages of a diverse international talent pool. Embracing diversity fosters innovation and contributes to a vibrant and inclusive society.

Hong Kong also needs to strive to improve efficiency. The city often faces self-regulatory boundaries and bureaucratic red tape that impede progress and stifle innovation. To overcome these limitations, Hong Kong needs to develop a growth mindset that embraces challenges and is willing to change the status quo.

Cities must find new ways to adapt and maintain their relevance in the evolving global landscape. Only through adaptability, a willingness to embrace change and a commitment to encouraging innovation can Hong Kong move towards a prosperous and vibrant future. The story of the upcoming journey must be worth telling, and Hong Kong has the opportunity to shape that story through bold decisions.

Ningrong Liu is Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong and founding director of the China Business Institute at the University of Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/hong-kong-opinion/article/3257591/hong-kongs-third-phase-superconnector-requires-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos