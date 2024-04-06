One of St. Cloud's high schools is a model for innovation in the state. The other person was left behind.





ST. CLOUD – Ten years ago, when school district officials began planning a replacement for St. Cloud's 100-year-old technical high school, they talked about flexible space and learning labs.

The concept seemed vague to Jenn Doom, who spent 15 years teaching science in traditional classrooms with desks facing blackboards.

“We were all like, 'What?' We didn't understand anything and it was a little bit mind-boggling,” she said of her fellow teachers.

But five years after a new technical high school opened on the city's south side, she wouldn't want to teach a career in medicine any other way.

The $104.5 million school has changed the way teachers like Doom prepare students for the workforce. There are windows in the walls that allow students to peek into the classroom, and flexible spaces where teaching materials such as desks and hospital beds can be moved to improve collaboration, making them more central to the school rather than tucked away in dark hallways. It also has a manufacturing lab.

The design was praised by state education officials when Tech opened in 2019.

“If you ask a little child what they want to be when they grow up, what will they say? Teacher, that's what they've been exposed to. Or a firefighter, seeing a truck on the road.” Mr. Doom said. “How can I see it as a career option if I can’t see the spaces I might someday work in?”

But on the other side of town, the district's other high schools are also left in the past. Apollo High School opened in 1970 and was expanded in 1984 and in 1990. Not much has changed since then, except for some new carpet and furniture added in the last few years.

District leaders want to change that, but say they need the public's cooperation to do so.

“The issue with the Apollo referendum is not a 'if,'” Superintendent Laurie Putnam said. “We know there is a need.” The question is when.”

Over the past decade, attempts to upgrade Apollo have been fraught with difficulties. The district asked voters in 2015 to approve a $167 million referendum to build a new tech facility, renovate Apollo and add secure entrances to all schools.

After that failed, the district asked voters two questions in 2016. A question asking voters to build a new high-tech facility passed, but a second question asking for about $39 million to renovate Apollo failed, with about 51.5% of voters saying no.

Later, authorities planned a referendum in 2020, but postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past few years, the district has used about $14 million in one-time pandemic relief funds at Apollo to replace furniture and outdated classroom technology, convert an old wrestling space into an orchestra room and update the stadium.

And this summer, the district will spend about $17 million in long-term facility maintenance funds to redo restrooms and floors throughout the school, renovate the auditorium and complete the re-roofing of the building.

But district leaders say a referendum is needed, possibly in 2025, to complete the upgrades and ensure Apollo students have the same opportunities as Tech students. Proposed improvements include more flexible space and equipment for career and technology classes, as well as renovations to original spaces such as the band room and choir room.

“We are not looking for a carbon copy, but we are looking for opportunities to provide the same or similar learning opportunities and safety measures,” said Putnam, who will provide project cost estimates to the school board this summer. He added that he plans to submit it.

After the 2015 referendum failed, the district spent millions adding controlled entrances to each school. Apollo is the only school that does not have a separate vestibule where staff can check visitors' identification before entering the school.

“Continuing to do nothing is unacceptable for us and the board, so we will be implementing temporary safe entry this summer,” Putnam said.

Recent changes to the law require districts to add storm protection to buildings. Building a new entrance would require the district to add a fourth gymnasium that would double as a shelter, but the district cannot afford to do that without a referendum, Putnam said.

Apollo Principal Justin Scarlerd said the update is critical not only to preparing students for college and employment, but also to competing for students with surrounding school districts.

“There are a lot of options in central Minnesota,” he says. “I think with the referendum, we will be competing for rights with all the schools in central Minnesota as long as they are top-notch facilities.”

Doom, who teaches medical careers at Tech and Apollo, said flexible spaces at Tech allow for better career readiness education, and he sees that reflected in his students every day. Ta.

“I feel like I'm the luckiest person in this building because kids are saying, 'This is the only class where I can see how this is connected to my future.' Because I hear it all the time,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/one-st-cloud-high-school-is-a-model-of-innovation-the-other-high-school-has-been-left-behind/600356801/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos