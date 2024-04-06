Android AirTag competitors gear up for launch thanks to iOS release





Enlarge / Pebblebee's Android tracker.

Will Google ever launch its “Find My” network? The Android ecosystem should have had its own version of Apple's AirTags by now. Google has kept its crowdsourced device tracking network dormant on his 3 billion Android smartphones since December 2022. Partners are preparing to deploy Bluetooth tag hardware starting in May 2023. This was all supposed to start a year ago, but Google is stuck in a holding pattern. The good news is that after a year of silence, progress is finally being made.

The reason for Google's significant delay is actually Apple. A week before Google's partners unveil Bluetooth tags for Android networks, Google and Apple are working together to detect “unknown” Bluetooth trackers and alert users if they think their phone is being stalked. announced a standard for display. Since you can always see your AirTag's location, you can use it for stalking by simply slipping it into your bag or car. Nobody wants that, so everyone's favorite mobile duopoly is teaming up.

Google executed half of this partnership, deploying AirTag detection in July 2023. At the same time, Google also announced that it had “made the decision to hold off on deploying the Find My Device network until Apple implements protections for iOS.” Indeed, Apple will be burning the midnight oil to launch tag detection for iOS Android as soon as possible so Google can compete with AirTags.

advertisement

iOS 17.5 seems to be the magical version Google has been waiting for. The first beta was recently released to testers, and 9to5Mac recently discovered a string to detect “unwanted” non-Apple tracking devices that suddenly start following you. This 17.5 update still needs to be released and is expected to be released sometime in May. That comes 11 months after Google's release.

Like AirTags and the Tile network before it, the goal of this project is to enable useful little Bluetooth tracking tags that tell you where things are. These Bluetooth tags are ultra-low power and aim to last one year on a small battery. This means that there is no power available for GPS. However, you can “borrow” the GPS chip of a compatible smartphone within range, so you can report your location. Your phone scans Bluetooth tags, even those you don't own, records your approximate location, and uploads it to the cloud. This is all done anonymously and only the tag owner can see the tag's location, but everyone in the network participates in building a crowdsourced global object tracking network.

Tile started the whole idea by having users running the Tile app perform anonymous location uploads to all other tiles in their ears. However, nothing comes close to the scale of Apple's version. Apple's version works on any iThing and is more reliable the larger the network. Once Android is released, it will have an even larger network. In an ideal world, Android and iOS would work together to perfectly track all his Bluetooth trackers, regardless of make or model, but they only work together for stalking detection.

Google prepares for launch

With the release of iOS just around the corner, Google seems to be picking up ducks as well. 9to5Google has shared a screenshot of the new “Find My Device” settings page that appears to some users. This page gives you the opportunity to opt out of anonymous tracking networks. The report also states that some users received an email on Thursday informing them of the impending launch of the tracking network, stating that “If this feature is turned on within three days, you will receive a notification on your Android device. Until then, you can opt out of the network by: Find your device on the web. ” However, the majority of Android users did not receive this email, so it was probably a mistake. It's very strange to announce a release with “number of days left” instead of simply saying the date something will be released, and this email was sent on a Thursday, so it's a Sunday when everyone has the weekend off. There will be some strange releases.

An official announcement could come at any time, but Google has said it wants to wait for Apple's announcement, meaning it will be at least a few weeks before the feature actually takes effect. He also needs a tracking tag and release date from his partner, poor hardware that seems to have been sitting in the warehouse for a year. Google partners His Chipolo and Pebblebee have both been accepting pre-orders for Android tracking tags for the past year, with no updates on launch.

And speaking of hardware, Google was once supposed to build first-party tracking tags. He first heard about the device, codenamed “Grogu,” in January 2023, which was expected to include speakers, UWB compatibility, and Bluetooth LE. Is it still happening? It's probably time for a second generation device. Apple's iOS release in May would be great timing for the Google I/O announcement, but we were also expecting an announcement at his I/O last time, so who knows? not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/04/after-a-one-year-delay-google-might-finally-launch-its-find-my-network/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos