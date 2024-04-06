Google Books and Scholar users beware: you're inundated with AI-generated nonsense search results





Do you use Google Books to find books on a particular topic, or Google Scholar to dive into academic research? Here's what you need to know. These sites, which allow users to “search the world's most comprehensive index of full-text books” and search academic literature in any field, begin indexing low-quality books generated by AI Did. Written by a real human author.

This troubling trend was first discovered by 404 Media, who used a simple trick to track books generated by AI. When you query ChatGPT for current events, you will often see the phrase “as of the latest knowledge update.” This is just OpenAI's way of letting you know that there is a time limit on the information the chatbot can access.

Search Google Books for “latest knowledge update” to find books that appear to contain ChatGPT-generated content as is. A quick search for that phrase will bring up title after title. Some of his books are about ChatGPT and include phrases discussing the limits of chatbots, while dozens of others disguise his AI-generated texts as written by human authors. I'm trying.

For example, one book about the Boston Marathon bombings, when referring to the attackers, wrote, “As of my last update in September 2021, this case remains the subject of legal proceedings and has not yet been finalized.'' The outcome was still unclear.'' The book's “author” has 50 other works, including titles on the Cold War, 9/11, the American Founding Fathers, ancient Rome, famous boxers, and famous Native Americans.

All of these titles were published in 2023 (it took ZDNET's Jack Warren 30 years to publish that many books) and ranged in page count from 50 to 100 pages. Browsing through them, I find that they all resemble Wikipedia entries at best, and at worst he provides a superficial narrative that makes ChatGPT look like it's spouting facts. I did. A quick search online reveals these books are sold on Amazon and other retailers.

When I connected the same phrase to Google Scholar, which is supposed to be a repository of human research, I found 19 papers on at-risk youth, diabetes, autism, COVID-19, and airline pilot fatigue. Page results returned.

The proliferation of AI-generated content across the web is nothing new. However, it's a bit worrying to see AI-generated content appearing alongside human-written works within trusted resources like Google Books and Google Scholar.

Google told 404 Media that it “continues to evaluate our approach as the world of book publishing evolves,” but did not say it would remove these results from either service.

