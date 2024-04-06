BigQuery Data Clean Room is now generally available





Finally, by default, Clean Room employs restricted output, preventing subscribers from exporting or copying the underlying data. However, data contributors can choose to allow query results to be exported and copied for specific use cases, such as activation.

Monitor usage and stay in control of your data

Data owners or contributors always manage their data within a clean room. Data contributors can revoke access to their data at any time. Additionally, clean room owners can use subscription management or privacy budgets to throttle access and prevent subscribers from performing further analysis. Additionally, data contributors receive aggregated logs and metrics, giving them insight into how their data is being used within the clean room. This promotes both transparency and clear understanding of the collaboration process.

BigQuery Data Clean Room Customer Testimonials

Customers across all industries are already seeing great success with BigQuery data clean rooms. Here's what some early adopters and partners have to say:

With BigQuery Data Clean Room, you can now share and monetize more impactful data with your partners while maintaining strategic data protection with your customers. – Guillaume Blaquiere, Group Data Architect, Carrefour

BigQuery's data clean room is a true accelerator that enables Loral to share, use, and manage data with partners securely and sustainably. – Antoine Castex, Enterprise Data Architect, LOral

BigQuery Data Clean Room provides marketing teams with powerful tools to drive privacy-focused data collaboration and advanced analytics in the face of increasing signal loss. LiveRamp and Habu were each independently early partners in the BigQuery Data Clean Room, and we're excited to build on this foundation with a combination of interoperable solutions. A powerful application layer powered by Habu accelerates time to value for technical and business users. Similarly, cloud-native identity powered by Google Cloud's RampID maximizes data fidelity and ecosystem connectivity for all collaborators. BigQuery Data Clean Room enables businesses to leverage actionable, data-driven insights to drive more strategic decisions. – Roopak Gupta, VP of Engineering, LiveRamp

In today's marketing environment, where resources are limited and ecosystems are fragmented, solutions like the data clean room we're building at Google Cloud can help reduce friction for our clients. This communal clean room ensures privacy and security while allowing Stagwell to integrate proprietary data to create custom audiences across Stagwell Marketing Cloud's product and service offerings. Our continued partnership with Google Cloud allows us to offer our clients integrated Media Studio solutions that connect brands with relevant audiences, improve customer journeys, and make media spend more efficient. – Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer, Stagwell Marketing Cloud

We are very excited to announce the general availability of BigQuery Data Clean Room. It's great to work with Google Cloud on this effort, and it's great to see it brought to market. This release enables production-grade, secure data collaboration for the media and advertising industry, enabling more interoperable planning, activation, and measurement use cases. Ecosystem. – Bosko Milekic, Chief Product Officer, Optable

next step

Whether you're an advertiser working with publishers to optimize ad effectiveness or a retailer using CPGs to improve your promotional strategy, BigQuery Data Clean Room can help. Get started today by using this guide, starting a free trial of BigQuery, or contacting the Google Cloud sales team.

