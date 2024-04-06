Google Pixel 8a has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.Looks like launch is imminent





Google is thought to announce the Pixel 8a at its annual I/O developer conference in May. The successor to the Pixel 7a is expected to be similar to the regular Pixel 8 and may offer upgrades such as a Tensor G3 SoC and a 120Hz display. Google has yet to confirm the launch of the Pixel 8a, but ahead of that, the phone has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website along with several model numbers. The Pixel 8a was previously listed on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

The Bluetooth SIG website lists different variants of the Pixel 8a with model numbers G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. According to the FCC listing published last month, these model numbers are said to be associated with the Pixel 8a. The listing includes his April 4th as the publication date and indicates that the handset features Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. This listing suggests that a new device launch is just around the corner.

The Pixel 8a Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Google has not yet confirmed the existence of the Pixel 8a, but previous reports hint at possible specifications for the smartphone. It will feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. You get a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor. It is said to be equipped with a 13 million pixel front camera. There may also be support for DisplayPort output.

Google Pixel 8a is said to be officially launched in more new countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

At Google I/O 2023, the search giant launched its first foldable smartphone and Pixel-branded tablet, while reiterating its focus on AI. The company plans to significantly implement his AI technology into its apps, services, and Android operating system this year.

