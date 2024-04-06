Check your iPhone now These models will no longer receive updates





Apple has issued a new warning that means you should check your iPhone now. The iPhone maker announced which devices will be discontinued through a document on its support page.

Once an iPhone is retired, Apple will no longer support it. This means it cannot be repaired and iOS security updates are unlikely to be received. This is a big problem because if your iPhone doesn't receive updates, there's no way to keep it safe. In the worst-case scenario, that means an attacker could take control of his iPhone by leveraging an unpatched vulnerability in her iOS operating system.

Even in the best-case scenario, your iPhone will stop working optimally, become even slower, more buggy, and there's no way to get Apple to fix it.

Apple updates obsolete iPhone list

In these tough economic times, it's important to use an iPhone that's supported by Apple, although it's not ideal. The following devices are no longer supported by iPhone manufacturers:

iPhone iPhone 3G (Mainland China) 8GB iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB iPhone 3GS (Mainland China) 16GB, 32GB iPhone 3GS (8GB) iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB iPhone 4 CDMA iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB) iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB iPhone 4 GSM ( 8GB), Black iPhone 4S iPhone 4S (8GB) iPhone 5C iPhone 6 Plus Apple updates vintage iPhone list

Meanwhile, here are vintage iPhones from around the world. It is so called because it is partially supported. This means that security iOS upgrades are available for critical flaws and can sometimes be repaired, but parts are difficult to obtain.

iPhone 4 (8GB) iPhone 5 iPhone 5S iPhone 6 iPhone 6s (32GB) iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) iPhone SE iPhone 8 Red iPhone 8 Plus Red Is it a discontinued iPhone? What to do?

The first thing to do is check your iPhone model against Apple's update list. If it's there, you're at risk for security issues. Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, said older devices, including iPhones, will eventually stop receiving free updates and will be at risk of vulnerabilities discovered after that date.

Moore acknowledges that older iPhones are less likely to be specifically targeted because the majority of people are using newer iPhones, but it's still important to check your device. Older iPhones are still in circulation, and as soon as a vulnerability is discovered, it can be exploited by attackers and directed at anyone using an unpatched device.

Moore says it's important that all devices are up to date with the latest security updates. People with iPhones that are out of patch warranty should consider replacing them with a newer, more secure device, even though they're unhappy.

Agree. You may also want to check your family's girlfriend's iPhone, especially if a child or elderly person is using an inherited device. If your iPhone is old, try replacing it with a new device as soon as possible. It doesn't have to be the latest model, and refurbished iPhones are often sold at a discount.

