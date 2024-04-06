Google's family password sharing is almost ready: Here's how it works





This feature can be viewed in beta within Google's Password Manager.

Summary Google is testing a feature that will make it easier to share passwords between family members and will be releasing it soon. A video of this feature in action shows that you can share your username and password with your family using Google Password Manager's share button. Even though competitors offer similar features, Google is catching up with its password sharing tools.

If you're tired of going through the hassle of sharing passwords between you and your family, Google has heard your cries of frustration. Towards the end of 2023, the company began testing a Chrome Canary feature that simplifies password sharing between Google account holders in the same household. Now, it looks like password sharing among family members is almost ready to officially begin.

As spotted by Android tipster AssembleDebug from TheSpAndroid, password sharing between Google account holders in the same family appears to be working in beta after some tweaking. By enabling the flag in the latest Google Play Services beta 24.13.14, code detectives were able to take a closer look at how the feature will work when it officially rolls out.

How sharing works between Google Family members

There appears to be a share button that you can tap once you select your saved credentials. Tap to open a share sheet with other family members' names and profile images. Then choose who you want to share your password with and tap the share button to send the password. Note also that the person receiving the credentials can save the credentials to their password in their manager.

At the moment, the UI appears to be still under construction. It looks like the share button isn't fully functional yet. It's also unclear when or if this feature will debut, but given how much effort Google has put into this feature, it's hard to imagine it won't happen. And considering the official announcement Google made about this feature in February 2024, it's not a stretch to believe it will become a reality. At the time, the company described features recently seen in beta, such as the Store feature. Share your credentials with a password manager. Regardless of when (and if) Google rolls out this feature, it's already behind its competitors when compared to its competitors. For example, 1Password has long had sharing options, and they're versatile. Either way, this feature provided by Google will continue to be helpful to account holders.

