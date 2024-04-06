Japan's Uniqlo brings innovative 'LifeWear' to three stores in North Texas » Dallas innovates





Uniqlo store in Bridgewater, New Jersey. [Photo:Uniqlo]

Uniqlo, the Japan-based apparel retailer known for its high-tech “LifeWear” clothing and values ​​of “simplicity, quality and longevity,” will open its first store in Texas this fall/winter, with This includes three stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.

These store openings are part of the company's “ambitious” plan to reach 200 stores in North America by 2027, including additional stores on the West Coast planned for this year.

Locally, new Uniqlo stores will open at the Galleria Dallas, The Parks Mall in Arlington, and Stonebriar Center in Frisco. His two other Texas stores will open at Memorial City Mall in Houston and First Colony Mall in Sugar Land.

Founded in Hiroshima in 1984 as the Unique Clothing Warehouse, Uniqlo opened its first U.S. store in 2005, offering Americans “simple clothing carefully crafted with lifestyle needs in mind.'' We introduced our goal of “high-quality everyday wear'' and “always providing customers with high-quality everyday wear.'' It has evolved to suit modern life. ”Currently, the brand has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, 74 of which are in North America.

The brand already has a built-in foundation here, thanks to Uniqlo's e-commerce sales and Texans shopping in stores in New York and elsewhere. In fact, Uniqlo's e-commerce sales in Texas rank third behind New York and California, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“We are thrilled to be in Texas, where customer demand is high and UNIQLO's LifeWear products perfectly meet the needs of a variety of lifestyles and climates throughout Houston and Dallas,” said UNIQLO USA CEO. Yoshihide Shindo said in a statement.

Innovation from heating HEATTECH to cooling AIRism

Uniqlo claims to offer “universal design, superior fit and comfort,” but another core value of the brand is innovation. Its products include:

HEATTECH is a high-tech material that converts moisture into heat and provides insulation without adding bulk. AIRism is a technology based on “cooling”, breathable and moisture-wicking materials that keep hot days at bay. Blocktech is an ultra-light down jacket with a windproof coating that provides breathability and a slim profile that keeps the wind out. It feels almost weightless, yet it keeps you warm in the winter cold.

There's a lot of technology behind the scenes too. Last spring, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, was making a big bet on small RFID chips. According to CIO Takahiro Tanhara, the next-generation self-checkout system that utilizes wireless technology is part of the company's efforts to improve its supply chain.

Collaboration with Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer

Collaborations are also unique to UNIQLO. Uniqlo C, the brand's new label with Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress in 2018, debuted late last year and featured 30 pieces of attitude dressing. This is one of her biggest splashes since she left Givenchy in 2020, and the C stands for more than Claire. “The letter C represented a lot of the things I was talking about: people who live in the city and commute to work, a face that has a real transparency to its palette, and a casual yet kind of sassiness. It's an idea,'' Waight Keller told Vogue. .

Sustainability that fits

Uniqlo is also innovative in its sustainable approach to casual wear. The recycled down jacket is made from “recycled down and feathers” sourced through the company's RE.UNIQLO sustainability program. A quick-drying Dry EX polo shirt made from recycled plastic bottles. Uniqlo's 'Good Wool' products are made from 'ultra-fine' merino wool, sheared from 'responsibly raised sheep', following water- and energy-saving manufacturing procedures.

$4 million to be spent on Galleria Dallas store

Renovations to Uniqlo's Galleria Dallas store are estimated to cost more than $4 million, according to state filings. The store will be approximately 20,000 square feet. Ohio-based Schlemshock Architects is listed as the architect for the site.

Meanwhile, Park Mall in Arlington will have 12,490 square feet of retail space and will cost $1.9 million in renovations, state filings show. Shremshock Architects is also designing the space remodel.

Please add to list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up to stay up-to-date on what's new and next in Dallas-Fort Worth, every day.

Read next

There is so much to see, hear, and see in North Texas. Here are our editors' recommendations. Plus, you now have even more options for “Save the Date.”

Peruse Dallas Innovates' annual special magazine. Each edition is a keeper.

Harwood Park is the fourth “urban neighborhood park” to open in downtown Dallas since 2019, thanks to a $90 million public-private partnership between the Downtown Dallas Park Conservancy and the Dallas Department of Parks and Recreation. This weekend, that “Ghost His Mammoth” slide will take center stage at his fun-filled two-day grand opening event.

Dallas Innovates, the Dallas Regional Chamber, and Dallas AI are partnering today to launch the new AI 75 program at Capital Factory's Future of AI salon. The first-ever list recognizes artificial intelligence innovators in Dallas and Fort Worth. Nominations are being accepted until March 20th.

You'll notice that deadlines for new accelerator programs are approaching. There are even more opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/japan-based-uniqlo-is-bringing-its-innovative-lifewear-to-3-locations-in-north-texas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos