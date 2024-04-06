Publicis Sapient: Finserv revolution with Gen AI and ML





In today's digital environment, many financial institutions are making significant advances in AI efforts, incorporating predictive analytics and leveraging customer insights to deliver better products and more intelligent insights.

We speak with Sean O'Donnell, GVP and Chief Technology Officer of FS International at Publicis Sapient, about how financial institutions can keep up with the ever-increasing pace of change.

“Over the past five to 10 years, many companies have been actively involved in this space, making strategic investments in data infrastructure and technology such as predictive analytics engines and AI-focused innovation labs.” Sean says.

“This strategic investment positions the company well in an evolving landscape.”

Publicis Sapient: Keeping pace with fintech innovation

Financial service providers may be well-positioned, but keeping up with the pace of innovation is a challenge, especially when it comes to advances in generative AI.

“This is especially true given the large investments required,” Sean points out. “Fortunately, a growing number of tools and technologies have made this endeavor more accessible. Cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are making it possible for users to take advantage of their AI and AI-generating capabilities. We offer powerful tools.

“This will enable financial services companies to enhance customer journeys, improve service and product delivery, and seamlessly integrate AI into existing value chains.

“The future looks promising as financial institutions continue to adopt AI and machine learning technologies to drive innovation and meet evolving customer demands.”

Harness the benefits of AI

For Sean, the main benefit of AI is its ability to transform what customers can achieve, streamlining processes from complex tasks to simple actions through automation.

“Gen AI enhances customer engagement and simplifies the customer journey for financial services companies such as banks, insurance companies, and wealth management companies,” he points out.

“This is exemplified by the emergence of intelligent chatbots that provide more intuitive and powerful access to information and answer common questions more effectively.

“Furthermore, AI drives a more personalized customer experience by intuitively presenting relevant data at the right time. It helps streamline the support process.”

Strengthen fraud prevention

As Gen AI's capabilities have expanded across the market, so has the ability of fraudsters to use the technology for malicious gain. However, finserv providers can use the same technology to fight back.

Sean explains: “Fraud detection is a key area where AI and machine learning (ML) technologies are increasingly being deployed. In the past year, Gen AI has changed the game and addressed historic challenges that have plagued service companies. did.

“Historically, most fraud detection platforms have relied on static rules engines to determine how banks respond to potential threats. However, they are often complex and difficult to maintain.

“In contrast, AI and generative AI offer significant advantages in fraud detection. These systems leverage vast amounts of data in real time to understand the current environment and anticipate future threats. Build dynamic models to predict, so you can act quickly and proactively.

“Generative AI excels at detecting potential fraud alerts in real-time, continuously adapting and evolving its understanding of fraud patterns. This agile approach eliminates the manual intervention and slow speed of traditional systems. A clear contrast to rule updates.

“As a result, organizations now have unprecedented capabilities to detect fraud and protect their customers.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechmagazine.com/articles/publicis-sapient-transforming-finserv-with-gen-ai-and-ml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos