Agricultural autonomy seen in Silicon Valley





At the end of a dark hallway three floors below the hotel's main entrance, a sleek tractor is spotlighted and attracts the attention of people in suits nearby. Some investors are looking for winning technology. Others represent technology startups. They are all looking for business partners who can bring an independent vision to American farms.

Monarch's self-driving all-electric tractor was one of the self-driving tractors on display at the 2024 Agritech World Innovation Summit in San Francisco in March. The company says its tractor platform has the potential to be a catalyst for a smarter, cleaner agricultural future.

Not far from the MK-V, Agtonomys software was on display inside the Bobcats' new all-electric tractor AT450X.

Nick Fischer, an engineer at Silicon Valley startup Agtonomy, said it combines a number of cameras and also has GPS. He gestured behind his AT450X, which integrates his Agtonomys digital platform and sensors for autonomous operation. Current work focuses on mowing, spraying and weed control. After telling the machine where to go on a digital map, operators simply assign tasks.

Designed to work in vineyards and orchards, the AT450X uses artificial intelligence to learn the environment and can dynamically react to differentiate between crops and weeds for precise spraying.

“Through strategic partnerships with companies like Agtonomy, we are committed to evolving field solutions to solve our customers' toughest challenges,” said Bobcats CEO and Vice Chairman Scott Park. ” states. By combining proven equipment with the latest technology, we are reinventing the way we work.

Elsewhere, Collin Schmitz, dealer support specialist for Amos Power, displays the brand's fully electric autonomous tractors in an area designated for displaying the startup's machines.

There are three dedicated motors, one for each truck. [85 hp each]1 person on PTO [50 hp]says Schmitz. It's more than just adding an electric motor to an existing tractor. We designed this from scratch.

Schmitz said four tractors are already in operation in U.S. fields, and 15 more will go into limited production later this year.

old tractor update

Autonomy isn't just limited to new tractors. Aron Asher, Blue-White's chief business officer, said the brand has retrofitted a number of self-driving tractors in California and Washington. The company has offices in Fresno, California and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Modify an existing tractor and convert it into a robot. It could be Kubota, John Deere or New Holland, he says. Driving at a certain speed. It's about task execution. If your tractor has additional electronic controls, use them. However, it is mainly mechanical.

The Bluewhites autonomous kit includes LIDAR sensors and cameras that control mechanical parts in the cab to drive the machine.

In addition to autonomous electric tractors, other new products will be launched on the market this spring. Ceres Imaging's AI-enabled platform aims to simplify farmland management. Portfolio Insights enables agricultural land investors, lenders, growers and crop insurance companies to visualize and manage their entire portfolio of farmland data in one place, according to a company release.

The platform is pitched as a one-stop solution to help agribusiness stakeholders acquire, manage and insure all their farmland from one place. Users can compare current site performance to similar land parcels and past performance. You can also identify, delineate and quantify vegetated and non-vegetated areas in your field to better understand growth stages.

new wheel loader

New Holland expands its C Series compact wheel loader lineup with three new models: W60C, W70C, and W80C LR. The loader features enhanced telematics and automatic boom control, a more comfortable cab design, and higher horsepower. The machine provides:

Creep function for low-speed work that requires high horsepower such as snow removal

Various drive modes for increased operator comfort

The development of these advanced CWL models was driven by the company's goal to improve the operator and owner experience and the need to have more options with more versatility, said New Holland Construction of North America. said Dan Kakareka, Product Manager. Also evident in the three new models is that they offer superior stability, allowing operators to handle larger loads with ease, maneuver confidently in difficult conditions, and enjoy smooth travel over rough terrain. It's possible.

