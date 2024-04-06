Save big on tech, appliances, and more during Best Buy's Outlet Sale





Everyone loves buying and unboxing a shiny new gadget or fancy kitchen appliance. The only thing better than getting something new is that it comes at a really good price. That said, if you've been eyeing something, now's your chance to empty that cart during Best Buy's big outlet event. Right now, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off deals on clearance items, open box products, and more. You can find TVs, laptops, phone accessories and more. Check out the entire sale selection below.

Having too many pages of sale items can be a little overwhelming. To save you time and ensure you take advantage of the best discounts available during this sale, we've compiled some standout deals. These are our top picks for now.

Apple/CNET

Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of them. Best Buy currently sells the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $999. That means you save $300 on your purchase.

Nuhaira/CNET

Nuheara IQbuds 2 MAX is an award-winning hearing aid designed to personalize and enhance your listening experience. These buds are small, but they pack a lot of great features, including directional focus, personalized listening, great battery life, and water resistance. Nuheara buds normally retail for $500, but are on sale for just over $200.

samsung

If you're not an Apple enthusiast, there are other laptops on sale too, including the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. You can buy it for $1,501 off the original price of $1,900. This model comes with 16 GB RAM and a huge 1 TB SSD, giving you plenty of speed and storage for everything you need.

GE/CNET

Maybe you have all the tech equipment you need and have your eyes set on bigger things. Best Buy has great deals on refrigerators and other major appliances. This GE Profile model features temperature-adjustable drawers, built-in Wi-Fi, advanced water filtration, and turbo cooling and freezing features to optimize food storage conditions. Get it for $3,100, more than $1,000 off. There are also cheaper open box options.

In addition to the sales mentioned above, there are also some great discounts on some of the best TVs on the market. There are several pages of discounts on open box options, including the stylish Samsung Frame. 65-inch models start as low as $1,153 and are the perfect addition to any space. If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Best Buy's 43-inch Insignia Fire TV starts at just $128. If you're looking for even more home appliances, you can save up to 60% on open box options like this Whirlpool smart top-load washing machine. It's currently on sale for $800, which is $235 off the original price of $1,035.

Of course, there's no shortage of cell phone accessories at Best Buy. OtterBox is a popular brand frequently recommended by our experts, and for good reason. If you're looking for a hardshell case for your iPhone 14 Plus, you can get this OtterBox Fre case for $60.

There are even more options if you choose the renovated route. Apple AirPods Pro are available for $170, and Beats Studio Buds+ are available for just $80. These options also come with other perks, including three months of free Apple TV+.

