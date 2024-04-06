Apple opens App Store for retro game emulators





Apple is loosening App Store restrictions and opening up its marketplace for retro game emulators. Apple announced in an update on Friday that game emulators are now available on the App Store worldwide, offering downloadable games. Apple says these games must comply with all applicable laws, but it may ban apps that offer pirated titles.

This move should allow retro console emulators already on Android, at least the remaining ones, to bring their apps to the iPhone. Game emulators have long been banned from iOS, leaving iPhone owners looking for jailbreaks and other workarounds. These are also one of the main reasons why his iPhone owner in the European Union might check for third-party app stores that are allowed within the European Union. Today's changes in apples could prevent that from happening.

In addition to new rules for emulators, Apple has also updated rules for super apps like WeChat. We are now clarifying that minigames and miniapps within these apps must use HTML5 and cannot be native apps or games.

Outside the US, Apple appears to be responding to pressure from the European Commission. In another regulation update today, the company announced that it will allow music streaming apps in the European Union to include in-app links that direct users to external purchases and refer to pricing information. Additionally, the developer may ask users to provide their e-mail address for the express purpose of sending them a link to the developer's website to purchase digital music content or services. Masu.

After the European Commission ruled that Apple's anti-steering rules were illegal, Spotify tried to update its app with a link to a website to buy a subscription, but for weeks it was unable to get approval from Apple. Ta. But despite European Commission Commissioner Margrethe Vestager saying Apple should allow music streaming apps to freely communicate with users, Apple will still impose fees on purchases made via external links. Spotify is still not happy with Apple's recent changes.

Following the law is not optional, but Apple continues to violate its decisions, Spotify spokeswoman Jeanne Moran told The Verge. From April 6, the European Commission can start violation proceedings and impose daily fines. The time has come to take decisive action to give consumers real choice.

