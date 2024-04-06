Linwei Ding was a software engineer at Google. Prosecutors say he also frequently stole trade secrets.





Lingwei Ding lived in Silicon Valley, but spent months at a time in her native China, according to court documents.

There was nothing unusual about it, except that he was to work full-time as a software engineer in Google's San Francisco-area office.

According to court records, he had others enter the Google building wearing badges to make it appear as if they were reporting to work. In fact, prosecutors say he stole 500 files containing some of Google's most important AI secrets while pitching himself to Chinese companies as an expert in artificial intelligence.

Mr. Ding was arrested in March after his home was raided by the FBI days before prosecutors announced he would board a one-way flight to China and is now facing federal felony charges. He pleaded not guilty. His case illustrates what U.S. officials say is a continuing nightmare for the U.S. economy and national security. Some of America's most famous technology companies are effectively being lined by Chinese corporate spies and intelligence agencies.

Days after the Ding case was announced, prosecutors charged Chinese company executives with conspiring to steal battery secrets from Tesla. This week, the government's cybersecurity committee cited an inadequate security culture and a series of avoidable errors that allowed Chinese information hackers to compromise the company's email software and gain access to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce's account. blamed Microsoft.

In February, the Justice Department indicted a Chinese engineer for stealing missile tracking technology from a company owned by aerospace giant Boeing Co. Last year, prosecutors accused a Chinese national of stealing Apple's self-driving car technology and fleeing to China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently told Congress that China's multipronged attack on our national and economic security poses the defining threat of our generation. Today, and literally every day, they actively attack our economic security and engage in mass theft of our innovations, personal data, and corporate data.

The problem has been going on for years, but experts say neither the government nor U.S. companies have been able to take a consistent response.

China denies stealing intellectual property. Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement: “The Chinese government has never been involved in or supported the theft of commercial secrets in any way. We urge the US side to handle this case without prejudice and in accordance with the law. We demand that these be dealt with and that legal persons be protected.” Rights and interests of Chinese citizens. ”

Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, was one of the first to publicize state-sponsored spying on Chinese companies in 2011. Soon, the head of the US intelligence community claimed this was the largest transfer of wealth in history.

China has been systematically stealing America's economic and national security treasures for decades, Alperovitch, author of “A World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race to the 21st Century,” told NBC. told the news. Looting undermined our economic growth and destroyed entire industries.

Alperovitch and other experts say China's operations will increase China's economic and military power, even as they cost jobs and decimate entire business sectors in the United States and Europe, including the solar panel industry. It is said that it was a great success. The House Select Committee on the Communist Party of China estimates the cost of intellectual property theft in China to be $600 billion annually.

The Google case illustrates why the harms of trade secret theft are not widely understood by the public. It wasn't front-page news when Attorney General Merrick Garland announced it last month, but Google initially downplayed its impact.

We have strict safeguards in place to prevent the theft of commercially sensitive information and trade secrets. An investigation revealed that the employee had stolen numerous documents and the company immediately reported the incident to law enforcement, company spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement. We are grateful to the FBI for helping protect our information, and we will continue to work closely with them.

Mr. Ding is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for theft. But a person familiar with the case said it was unclear whether Ding distributed the stolen material to his Chinese partners, meaning it was unclear whether the information was protected.

Bart Selman, a computer science professor at Cornell University and an expert in artificial intelligence, said the stolen technology described in the indictment was so important that Google scientists had not been able to figure it out for 10 to 15 years. He said it was representative of the research.

The technology that Ding allegedly stole includes components of Google's advanced supercomputing data centers that power the surprisingly human-like answers consumers see when they ask ChatGPT questions.

This is a very significant loss and, in fact, very concerning, Selman said. And I don't think it's just about a single company. AI software and AI training have a huge national security component. Therefore, it also concerns national security.

Selman said the stolen secrets involved both software and hardware, including information about advanced computer chips that the U.S. government has worked hard to keep out of Chinese hands. Said to be included.

This is one of the most worrying aspects of this kind of undermining US efforts. [prevent] China can develop this technology, he said. This brings new features and insights that Google has developed over at least the past decade to develop highly advanced chips for training AI models.

The indictment says Google had strong network security, including systems to monitor for large-scale data breaches. However, Ding allegedly copied data from the Google source files to his Google-issued Apple Notes application on his MacBook laptop, converted the Apple Notes to PDF files, and uploaded them from the Google network to another account. This problem is said to have been avoided by doing so.

Google did not have a system in place to monitor the movement of employees working on sensitive technology, the people said.

That's a problem, said Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and now an NBC News contributor. He said tech companies need to strengthen their security against so-called insider threats.

He said there's no doubt that's where the ball landed. However, this is a common occurrence in general security failures. First, companies need to better identify what their true crown jewels are. Second, identify the employees within your company who have access to these treasures. Third, monitor your employees and valuable data to make sure nothing bad is happening. So when your best employees with access go on trips abroad, you need to know it.

Although the indictment does not allege any ties between Ding and the Chinese government, Figliuzzi said that doesn't really matter given the policies of the Chinese government.

There is certainly a real strategy, and the five-year plan that China publishes tells its people that it needs the following goods this year and in the next five years, and that it will do everything possible to get them: I'm warning you. He said. Figliuzzi also said it would be difficult for U.S. companies to protect themselves from that threat and that it would be against the law for Chinese people to refuse to cooperate with intelligence agencies. He also said the patent applies if a Chinese person voluntarily takes out protected information. If you start a business with it in China, you'll be lucky to have it challenged in Chinese courts, he said. It is rarely successful.

Last October, Wray and representatives from the other four countries in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence partnership – Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – met in Silicon Valley to warn against China's theft of trade secrets.

Mike Burgess, director of the Australian Security and Intelligence Agency, said the Chinese government was engaged in the most sustained, large-scale and sophisticated theft of intellectual property and expertise in human history.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told NBC News that more work is needed.

We must use every tool at our disposal to protect American business and innovation so that China cannot exploit the openness of our society and economy to their advantage, Warner said. And we need to do more to increase the costs to China of this. Action.

