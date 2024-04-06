A retreat in digital sovereignty? -CEPA





A protectionist digital sovereignty agenda has been a driving force in recent technology policy decisions in Brussels. That may be fading now.

Under the guise of protecting European data and values, the European Commission has cracked down on big US technology companies and drafted policy after policy that would impose strict sovereignty requirements on new technologies.

France and its dynamic (some would say divisive) European Commissioner Thierry Breton have promoted this vision of digital sovereignty. Their goal is to build a European digital ecosystem with high (virtual) walls. This means keeping all data within the European Union, restricting market access for large foreign (translated American) technology companies, and increasing control over digital infrastructure.

But this protectionist philosophy may be on the decline. Recent proposals for funding internet infrastructure and cloud services have sparked a fierce backlash. The future of the Bretons is uncertain. He publicly criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social media, but France has not yet chosen a candidate for a new term.

After Commissioner Breton took office in 2019, the former French finance minister and business executive said he would protect European industry from devastating energy prices, American subsidies and “naive” EU free traders. A movement was launched for this purpose. The French, who preferred state intervention, were sensitive listeners and achieved early success.

Strong EU rules banning market-distorting state aid have been weakened. The expensive European chip law allowed governments to subsidize the semiconductor industry. The Fair Share proposal called for American companies to pay for Europe's communications infrastructure. A cloud certification system would restrict market access for foreign cloud companies under the guise of cybersecurity concerns. Recently enacted data laws have significantly restricted large US companies' access to European data.

To be fair, Washington's own technology policies have helped advance Europe's push for digital sovereignty. The Anti-Inflation Act provides tax credits for U.S.-made electric vehicles and support for the U.S. battery supply chain, infuriating France and other European countries. His CHIPS & Science Act in the United States was even more generous than its European equivalent.

This is not the first time American technology has terrified Europeans. In the 1990s, threatened by the transition from physical mail to email (before it was email), the European Commission considered imposing a small tax on all information sent over the Internet. .

Europe ultimately stopped short of imposing a small tax, and opposition to French-style protectionism appears to be growing. Small EU countries opposed the cloud certification regime, and the latest version removed most of the data localization and sovereignty requirements. Fairshare network fees are contained, at least for now.

France itself seems to be having second thoughts. The company's most successful tech company, Mistral AI (recently valued at 2 billion), persuaded French President Emmanuel Macron to relax EU AI laws. Former French Digital Minister Cdric O is a co-founder of Mistral. When Mistral recently announced a partnership with US tech giant Microsoft, the French government remained silent despite outrage in Brussels.

But without a clear alternative, France may continue pursuing digital sovereignty. Brereton's Fair Share program resurfaced under a different name in the commission's recent Telecommunications White Paper. Even as the EU struggles to digest new technology legislation in recent days, there is no regulatory pause in sight.

It remains unclear who can fill this leadership vacuum. Finland and other Nordic countries want a more open and less protectionist digital strategy. They have openly criticized the French-led European Digital Policy proposals.

New technology leadership will require the participation of large EU member states. The obvious candidate is Germany. But that coalition often disagrees on technology policy. Poland is also a candidate. The new pro-EU government has technology high on its priority list. But Poland's previous nationalist government left a bitter feeling in Brussels.

Europeans will go to the polls in June to elect a new European Parliament. America will vote in November. The far-right is likely to gain significant power in Brussels, there is a possibility of a change of government across the Atlantic, and there is a possibility that the appetite for protectionist high-tech policies will increase and the national economic boom will rise again. .

Clara Riedenstein is a researcher at the CEPA Digital Innovation Initiative and a graduate of the University of Oxford.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

