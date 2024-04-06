



STRATACACHE and JFKIAT announced that they have partnered to improve the passenger experience at T4 as part of the terminal redevelopment plan. Over the past 11 months, STRATACACHE has helped JFKIAT introduce several innovative technologies across his T4, with additional developments planned for the remainder of the year.

In March 2023, JFKIAT began cooperation in the area of ​​terminal pre-security with Scala, a member of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies. The Scala Professional Services team works directly with JFKIAT on all aspects of digital signage innovation in passenger experience project discovery, ideation, infrastructure needs, content and creative development, on-site delivery, and ongoing support. did. The first digital display went live less than two months after the first site discovery.

Our partnership to integrate this technology into T4 is our latest move to drive innovation within our terminals to support best-in-class customer experiences and deliver great journeys, said JFKIAT's IT and Steve Tukavkin, Vice President of Digital. As T4 traffic continues to grow and passenger needs and expectations evolve, it is more important than ever to make the curbside-to-gate experience as seamless as possible. We look forward to continued collaboration with STRATACACHE as T4 continues its transformation.

The teams at STRATACACHE, Scala and JFKIAT have a shared vision of leveraging technological innovation to improve the entire passenger journey, setting new industry standards and making the partnership a success. Key highlights from Phase 1 of T4's digital transformation with STRATACACHE include:

Departure Area Digital Video Walls and End Cap Displays: Two 285-foot continuous LED video walls and an additional 120-foot video wall are strategically placed above the ticket machines. The video wall displays valuable passenger information such as service check-in areas, flight information, and airline branding. Additional large end cap display allows you to see information from all angles. Wayfinding: Attention-grabbing digital totems with custom-built enclosures provide directional messages, wayfinding, animated instructions, and information about a two-step self-check-in process. Outdoor curbside displays: Digital displays at the departures curbside and arrivals aisles are activated to display the airline logo at the entrance closest to the passenger check-in location based on real-time flight data. Improve passenger efficiency by updating Scala Airport Operations Portal: This portal enables the integration and manual entry/override of flight data and automates the scheduling of digital display messaging while ensuring real-time updates on changing current conditions. The Scala Professional Services team provided custom integrations to key data sources and content. Digital signage hardware: Scala's proprietary digital signage media player securely deploys content to 69 endpoint displays.

The JFKIAT team came up with a huge, innovative vision for the passenger experience that was frankly lacking at U.S. airports. “Our participation in helping make Terminal 4 a reality is as vibrant as we hoped it would be for our culture,” said Mark Mayfield, STRATACACHE vice president of transportation. “We've had a positive impact. And the good news is we're just getting started.”

