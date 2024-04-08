Givaudan, MISTA and Buehler open extrusion hub in San Francisco to further advance food systems





April 8, 2024 — Givaudan and Bhler have opened a new extrusion hub at the MISTA Innovation Center in San Francisco. The partnership is expected to accelerate disruptive product development in food innovation and underlines Givaudan and Behrers' commitment to transforming the global food system.

The joint effort between Givaudan and Buehler provides companies with the opportunity to conduct innovative and effective product development testing of extruded products.

Equipped with a 30 mm twin-screw Buehler extruder, this hub enables both high-moisture extrusion, such as plant-based meat production, and low-moisture extrusion, such as snacks and cereals.

Unlike small benchtop extruders, the results obtained at the facility can be applied to full-scale production equipment. With production capacities of up to 50 kg per hour, companies can now easily explore new possibilities for product development.

Protein Enrichment “Adding extrusion capabilities to MISTA expands our vast innovation network and further demonstrates our commitment to the alternative protein space,” says Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing Science and Technology. said Fabio Campanile, Global Head.

“We believe that by working together and leveraging our collective expertise, we can continue to drive progress in the food industry and deliver sustainable and delicious food experiences to consumers around the world.”

New extrusion hub inaugurated at MISTA Innovation Center in San Francisco. MISTA's hub is a new addition to the global innovation network being built by Givaudan and Buehler, among others, to further strengthen innovation for customers around the world.

Other facilities include Givaudan's Zurich Innovation Center, Singapore's Protein Innovation Center and Brazil's Tropical Food Innovation Lab.

In February, Bühler partnered with Endeco to open a protein application center to develop products from pulses and grains, to dairy and meat substitutes, to end-consumer products such as ingredients such as protein, fiber and starch. Focused on the necessary technical solutions.

The launch of the MISTA in Action San Francisco hub coincided with the biannual MISTA in Action program held at the end of March.

The event brought together industry executives, leaders, and startups to network and explore the latest collaborative advances in the food industry. Attendees included representatives from consumer packaged goods companies, ingredient manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, service providers, and major funding companies in the food technology sector.

During the event, Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of collaboration and technological advancement in shaping the future of the food industry.

“Collaboration is key to building a sustainable future for food, with the goal of feeding the world's projected 10 billion people by 2050,” he said. , demonstrating that these collaborations deliver real results.” The partnership with MISTA, Givaudan and Buehler provides a world-class technology platform for food innovators to develop and expand protein sources that can sustainably feed the world's growing population. ”

“MISTA acts as a catalyst for companies to discover, integrate and evolve new ways of working that help power their innovation engines and accelerate food system transformation,” said Scott, Founder and Director of MISTA.・Mr. May added.

“Through our network of nodes, unique collaborations, and access to new technology and expertise, MISTA enables companies to reimagine innovation and drive positive change for their companies and industries. We are confident that this will help generate and accelerate many of the delicious food solutions needed to secure a sustainable food future,” he explains.

