New pipeline develops virtual reality for medical education | Newsroom





The Omaha Virtual Reality Pipeline is a design, interactivity, and media arts collaboration between UNMC, UNeTech, University of Nebraska at Omaha Computer Science, and Metro Community College, supported by a $1.3 million four-year training grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. was recently established through. .

Dr. Joe Runge, Associate Director at UNeTech, is the principal investigator on this grant. The grant is part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration's “Build to Scale” program to foster technology entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth.

The Omaha Virtual Reality Pipeline is a collaboration between UNO, Metro, and UNMC that will train undergraduate and graduate students in computer science, design, and media arts to develop virtual reality technologies and programs for medical education. said researcher Dr. Joseph Siu, associate professor of physical therapy. Director of the Global Health Opportunities Program at UNMC Allied Health Professions College.

Dr. Siu said this is about the use of virtual reality to develop programs and training environments for medical students, fellows and residents to acquire surgical and clinical skills.

These products are not as high-end or permanent as, say, the Davis Global Center. Rather, it is a portable, low-cost training module and system for medical professionals. Users can learn through VR headsets wherever they are.

This really speaks to the versatility of virtual reality, especially with current technology, Dr. Runge said.

In addition to training students to create products, the Omaha Virtual Reality Pipeline also promises to launch three VR startups where these trainees will serve as a workforce. The VR pipeline aims to contribute to economic development through the construction of VR clusters.

The project builds on work done by UNMC, UNeTech and UNeMed dating back to the 2010s. A current example is the Nebraska VR Network for Educational Research, a University of Nebraska System Science Planning grant. Dr. Siu is the principal investigator on that grant.

The Omaha Virtual Reality Pipeline works with undergraduate students from Metro and UNO, as well as graduate students, including from UNMC, who may be interested in game development.

It's a great opportunity for us to work with students across the city who are interested in the game development aspect, but this grant will also connect them with information science and technology, Dr. Runge said. Ta. Students can use these skills to find new career paths while educating future and current health professionals.

Students will engage in teamwork while learning agile-based software development. Meanwhile, researchers can gather information to create better products.

The great thing about these commercial VR systems is that they can pull a lot of data out of the machine as people participate, and you can actually get some interesting hypothesis-driven science that you can apply to that data and see trends that you notice. It's possible. Because we are starting to train medical professionals, Dr. Runge said.

Runge said three Metro students have already signed on to be the first team to work on intubation simulation in VR.

