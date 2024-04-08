Revolutionizing carbon capture: Hi-Gee Tech Story





CXOToday had an exclusive interview with RC Mehta, founder and promoter of Hi-Gee Tech.

Please give us an overview of Hi-Gee Tech and its innovative carbon capture technology.

Hi-Gee Tech is a leading innovator in carbon capture technology. Our innovative rotary packed bed technology sets us apart from traditional methods by offering unparalleled efficiency and scalability. We aim to fight climate change by providing sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions across a variety of industries.

How does Hi-Gee Tech's rotating packed bed technology differentiate from traditional carbon capture methods?

Unlike traditional column-based approaches, our rotating packed bed technology features a compact, horizontal design. This design increases efficiency, reduces space requirements, and reduces consumable usage, making the solution more cost-effective and scalable. Furthermore, our technology has achieved carbon capture efficiency of more than 90%, outperforming many traditional methods.

Recent discussions at COP28 have highlighted the urgency of tackling carbon emissions, but how will Hi-Gee Tech's solutions contribute to the fight against climate change?

Hi-Gee Tech's solutions play an important role in the fight against climate change by significantly reducing carbon emissions. Our carbon capture technology captures over 90% of his CO2 emissions and helps the industry transition to more sustainable practices. By providing scalable and efficient solutions, we contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

What inspired Hi-Gee Tech to develop carbon capture technology and how do you think it will impact industries around the world?

The inspiration behind our carbon capture technology comes from the urgent need to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. We envision our technology to revolutionize industries around the world by providing sustainable solutions to reduce emissions. By capturing and reusing CO2 emissions, we aim to drive innovation, promote sustainability and contribute to a greener future for generations to come.

Can you share some insights into the unique features and benefits of Hi-Gee Tech's technology, especially in terms of efficiency and scalability?

Hi-Gee Tech's pioneering carbon capture technology is distinguished by a rotating packed bed design that achieves over 90% carbon capture efficiency while minimizing consumable usage and space requirements. In particular, the skid-mounted compact design facilitates installation and mobility, and the wide turndown ratio of 50% to 120% ensures versatile operation to adapt to different capacity needs. His automated SCADA-enabled controls and remote monitoring options further improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the footprint is significantly reduced by up to 30 times compared to traditional systems, highlighting its cost-effectiveness and suitability for a variety of industries and applications. Essentially, Hi-Gee Tech's solutions offer a comprehensive package of efficiency, scalability, adaptability, and environmental friendliness, setting new benchmarks for carbon capture technology.

How does Hi-Gee Tech plan to address the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions, especially in regions such as Asia and India?

Hi-Gee Tech is committed to addressing the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions, especially in regions such as Asia and India. The company plans to expand its presence in these regions through strategic partnerships, collaborations and technology transfer initiatives. By deploying our innovative carbon capture technology and providing customized solutions, we aim to help industries reduce their carbon footprint and move towards more sustainable practices.

Can you talk about some of the key clients and partnerships that Hi-Gee Tech has established and how these collaborations further the company's mission?

Hi-Gee Tech has established significant partnerships with prominent clients including CO2 Solutions Canada, delivering a 40 ton/day CO2 capture unit in Canada, facilitating EERC certification in the United States, and providing state-of-the-art Demonstrates our commitment to providing carbon capture solutions to the world. Additionally, the successful completion of a large-scale desulfurization project for an oil and gas major in Visakhapatnam at a rate of approximately 13 tonnes per hour is testament to our expertise in addressing emissions challenges in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, our partnership with Telangana's Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) underlines our dedication to supporting the power generation industry in reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning to sustainable practices. These collaborations demonstrate Hi-Gee Tech's ability to provide customized solutions to a variety of industries, drive innovation, promote sustainability, and make a significant contribution to global emissions reduction efforts. Masu.

What are the primary applications of Hi-Gee Tech's carbon capture technology and how do these solutions align with the goals of sustainable industrial practices?

Hi-Gee Tech's carbon capture technology has applications in a variety of industries, including power generation, steel production, cement manufacturing, and petrochemicals. Understanding CO2 emissions and reducing environmental impact aligns our solutions with the goals of sustainable industrial practices. We enable the industry to move towards more sustainable processes, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to global efforts aimed at mitigating climate change.

How does Hi-Gee Tech's technology contribute to the circular economy, especially in terms of waste management and resource optimization?

Our technology contributes to the circular economy by reusing captured CO2 emissions into value-added products. By closing the carbon loop, we promote a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to industrial processes.

Looking ahead, what do you think the future holds for the carbon capture industry and what role do you think Hi-Gee Tech will play in shaping this future?

The carbon capture industry has tremendous potential for growth and innovation. As a pioneer in carbon capture technology, Hi-Gee Tech is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of this industry. With cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to sustainability, we aim to drive progress, foster collaboration and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. We envision Hi-Gee Tech to continue to innovate, expand its reach and make a significant contribution to global efforts aimed at combating climate change and achieving carbon neutrality.

