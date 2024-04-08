How to avoid damage to your phone or camera





Using your phone or camera screen is an effective way to observe, photograph and photograph Monday's solar eclipse, and a safe way to enjoy the rare phenomenon even if you don't have safety glasses, but with the right Experts warn that if you don't take precautions, the sun can also break your phone and ruin your camera.

Paris, Texas is one of the many small towns along the eclipse route.

important facts

It is well known that staring at the sun without adequate protection can cause permanent damage to the eyes, with or without a solar eclipse, but the sun Other image sensors may also be damaged.

Cell phones and cameras can often be used for short snapshots of the sun at sunrise or sunset, or as part of the background for other photographs, but especially for the long exposures required to take a good photo, a cell phone Pointing your camera directly at the sun can be deadly. This may damage the sensitive image sensor.

NASA warned that this applies to image sensors that are aimed directly at the sun, and stressed that, like any camera, you should use appropriate filters to protect your phone.

Google's Pixel camera team also advises against pointing your phone's camera at the sun for long periods of time without a filter, and NASA recommends placing eclipse glasses in front of your phone's lens when photographing the sun. suggests that it is best practice.

Protective filters are especially important when using any type of magnifying lens, such as zoom lenses, telescopes, or binoculars, experts told Forbes, and Aaron Zimmerman, a clinical professor at the Ohio State University College of Optometry, said they explains that it is extremely dangerous because it condenses light. Used to view solar eclipses.

Therefore, protective filters are especially important to protect your eyes, mobile phones, and cameras when using magnifying lenses, said Ralph Chow, eclipse safety expert and professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo in Canada. emphasized that protective filters should be worn or used before lenses or eyeglasses. To be effective.

important quotes

Zimmerman told Forbes that if you're watching the eclipse on your phone screen, there's no risk of eye damage. The screen does not emit light at brightness levels that could damage your eyes. However, Zimmerman pointed out that viewing the eclipse this way could put your phone camera at risk of damage unless you use the right filter.

Can I take off my glasses and filters during a solar eclipse?

During totality, a short period when the moon completely blocks the sun, the protective filter can be safely removed. At this point, the Sun's outer corona is visible as a halo around the Moon's shadow. This is the only point where people and cameras can safely observe the eclipse without protection. The state of perfection lasts only a few minutes. The exact time will vary by location, and the total path will include parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Experts stress that it is not safe to remove safety glasses or filters at any other time during the eclipse, or if you are not along the path of totality. Wholeness.

tangent

Ahead of the total solar eclipse, NASA released five tips for photographing it. The agency stressed that safety is its first priority, adding that all cameras are good cameras and that it is helpful to use a tripod to stabilize the camera and avoid blurry images. NASA also recommends making sure you know your camera's capabilities before the day of the eclipse and practicing looking up, down, and all around you, not just at the sun. Because this phenomenon has the potential to produce excellent images of objects on Earth. Too. Finally, officials are asking people to share their eclipse experiences and tag @NASA on social media.

