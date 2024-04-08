A glance at last week's biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Universal Store and Perfect Stranger

Universal Stores Holdings will deploy NewStores omnichannel PoS solution across the Australian company's retail banner.

The rollout spans two brands, Universal Store and Perfect Stranger, and 89 stores, replacing each organization's traditional PoS system.

The NewStore platform enables retailers to offer a more personalized level of service by integrating customer, order, and inventory data into iOS apps.

As a result, each brand's store team will be able to support and check out customers from anywhere on the store floor using just their iPhone.

Zilch and Checkout.com

Zilch, which claims to be the world's first ad-supported payments network, has selected Checkout.com as its lead acquisition partner around the world, with a particular focus on the UK and US.

With its payments network supporting more than 145 currencies and domestic payments coverage in more than 45 markets, Checkout.com offers Zilch the fast and reliable support Zilch's growing customer base expects from a regulated network. This will help us continue to provide high-performance payments.

In February, Zilch expanded its consumer debit and credit offering by launching three months of Pay in addition to six weeks of Pay for its more than 3.6 million registered users.

Customers use Zilch cards an average of 100 times a year, and the company currently makes more than 10 million payments each month.

laval

Descartes Systems Group reports that UK-based fashion retailer LOVALL (formerly Love Leggings) is using an e-commerce warehouse management system (WMS) to automate fulfillment and free up use of existing warehouse space. Optimized to increase productivity by allowing you to store three times as much. stock.

This solution allows LOVALL to increase its e-commerce order volume without hiring additional resources, even during peak periods like last November, when order volume increased by 28% compared to the same period last year. It is now possible to respond to

Our business has gone from picking and packing orders weekly using manual and paper-based systems to a growing business using Descartes solutions to process orders daily with nearly 100% accuracy. It has expanded into an online fashion brand, said co-founder Chris Brian. , Laval.

Descartes has a strong track record of success in the industry alongside other high-growth fashion brands. The company's e-commerce WMS provides a reliable technology foundation that can easily accommodate your growing business.

Re-up

Re-Up, a company specializing in AI-powered gas stations and convenience stores, is introducing autonomous chefs powered by Nala Robotics to its stores.

Wingman is an autonomous fly station that can be added or configured to a restaurant or commercial food service operation.

Re-Up leverages Nala Robotics' artificial intelligence technology to enhance food service offerings, allowing customers to enjoy freshly prepared, fully customizable fried chicken, fries, and other menu items on-demand without human intervention. I hope you enjoy it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/8/including-pricer-zilch-and-paramount-global-last-weeks-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance

