IIT Madras graduate who got a $9.2 million job offer from Google during his college days joins OpenAI after 10 years | Trending





An Indian-born man who graduated from IIT Madras and was immediately hired by Google has joined ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, making the first move from a tech giant in more than a decade.

Kavin Karthik, who worked at Google and recently joined OpenAI, studied at IIT Madras. (X/@KavinIK)

Kavin Karthik joins OpenAI as a member of the technical staff. The Santa Clara-based software engineer took to LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) to announce his new role.

“Google was more than just a workplace, it was a crucible of growth and innovation that defined my 20s,” he writes.

“The opportunity to work with incredible leaders and teammates has been a true privilege, and I am deeply grateful for the valuable lessons and experiences I have gained.”

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, welcomed him to the artificial intelligence startup.

“Welcome to the team,” he wrote, to which Kartik responded with a thank you note.

Karthik said that in his new role at OpenAI, he will shift his focus to “harnessing the transformative power of AI with ChatGPT.”

Several users congratulated the engineer and wished him luck in his new role.

Sam Altman, 38, is the CEO of OpenAI, headquartered in San Francisco. Mr. Altman was briefly fired from the company in November, but he returned a few days later to lead a new board to replace the one he fired.

In 2013, Karthik was one of the three IIT members who won Rs 20 million. Her salary offer of 92 million yen from Google. At the time, the computer science student had expressed excitement about Google's work culture and his emphasis on balance in his work life in an interview with The Hindu. According to reports, he completed his schooling at DAV Gopalapuram in Chennai.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) is also the alma mater of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Mr. Pichai, who spent his childhood in Chennai, attended Stanford University after earning a degree in metallurgical engineering and earned his master's degree and MBA from the Wharton School.

According to data compiled by the news agency Global IIT Alumni Support Group, around 35-40 per cent of students from top IIT campuses have not received their placements so far this year, even though the first phase of placements has ended on several campuses. It is not located at the location. ANI reported.

At IIT Bombay, around 36 per cent of the students who have registered for the 2024 placement quota, or 712 out of around 2,000 students, are yet to get a job. The job season officially ends by May.

