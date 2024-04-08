



Healthy Planet brings the latest version of Skip Express Lane to its customer base in the United States, Canada, and Spain.

River City Innovations, a Saskatoon-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology startup, believes it has discovered the key to cost-effectively monitoring temperature-sensitive products at scale, and has announced that it will Several companies seem to agree.

Cold chain monitoring solutions designed to control products at specific temperatures aren't just about reducing food spoilage. Its primary purpose is to reduce waste by preventing grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmaceutical companies from throwing away large amounts of food and medicine due to events such as power outages or machinery failures.

We don't use cellular, WiFi, or the expensive Bluetooth that our competitors use. ”

Jeff Shirley, founder and CEO of Rivercity Innovations, told BetaKit in a recent interview that someone left the door open and didn't seal it properly, resulting in $10,000 to $20,000 worth of meat or $100,000 worth of vaccines. He said he would have to throw away medicines. It doesn't happen every day, but it can definitely happen every month, and most stores experience five or six figure losses at least once a year.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are legally required to monitor refrigerator and freezer temperatures two to three times a day, and staff often spend hours manually taking thermometer readings. is assigned to record to the clipboard. In recent years, technology providers have developed wireless solutions that typically use Bluetooth, mobile phone, or WiFi signals to provide real-time temperature data.

We don't use cellular, WiFi, or Bluetooth, which our competitors do. Also, it's more expensive. We use IoT technology to do that at a fraction of the cost of our competitors, Shirley said. It goes through walls, it goes through insulated coolers, it goes through walk-in freezers, it goes through brick and mortar. There are also one or two floors below.

Shirley explained that both WiFi and Bluetooth monitors require wired power or regular charging. Wi-Fi-based temperature monitoring systems also take longer to set up and must be reconfigured if the WiFi network or password changes, both of which have more limited signal range. Rivercity Innovations' cold chain monitoring sensor is installed by holding a magnetic key over the wireless sensor for 3 seconds.

It doesn't require a SIM card, WiFi password or Bluetooth transmission, and has a 10-year lifespan, Shirley said of River City's miniature magnetic sensor. It can be deployed in about 15 seconds and will collect temperature data every minute for 10 years.

Data is sent to a receiver connected to a WiFi router with optional wireless SIM backup, and the accompanying app displays real-time temperature data. The software also alerts users to any anomalies that may indicate impending mechanical failure. The company also offers a similar solution designed for mobile fleets, allowing food and pharmacy providers to track product temperatures right to the customer's doorstep.

It also optimizes the energy use of freezers and coolers, reducing energy usage, Shirley explains. Grocery stores can reduce their facility's cooling needs by up to 10%, which is well over half of their electricity consumption.

The startup began with Shirley's passion for beekeeping. As an amateur beekeeper, he was concerned about bee theft and began experimenting with long-range radio technology (LoRa). Unlike WiFi or Bluetooth signals, LoRa requires almost no power and can reach up to 20 kilometers.

Rivercity Innovations officially launched in April 2018 and has since secured $700,000 in pre-seed funding in 2021. Since then, the company has deployed thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers in Canada, the United States and Spain, and recently signed a partnership agreement with a Canadian company. grocery giants Skip Express Lanes and Healthy Planet;

Power surges can be addressed within the first month of using the system, and these success stories continue at least monthly. Today we had another success story. said Skip Express Lane Store Implementation Specialist Kat Bobrowska.

Without River City, we would have continued to do manual checks, close up shop at the end of the night, wake up tomorrow to find our unit broken, and have to throw away hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of product. Bobrowska added.

Bobrowska said the Skip Express Lanes chain of micro-fulfillment centers that fulfills orders for parent company SkipTheDishes and other brands is a more reliable alternative to manual temperature checks after last summer's power surge caused significant losses. He said he started looking for high-cost alternatives.

Related: Saskatoon startup Rivercity and 7shifts partner to enhance food temperature monitoring in restaurants

After exploring several options, we ultimately chose River City because it offers both warehouse and delivery monitoring, early warning systems for machine failure, and because the company is Canadian. she said.

We have several locations that are over 4,000 square feet and have never had any issues with connectivity or transmitting data properly. He added that the implementation began with a two-month trial at one location last fall. By mid-February, all 23 locations were fully operational and we have been saving money ever since.

In addition to in-store and mobile monitoring solutions, River City is collaborating with the French government to deploy a satellite-based system that can track temperature-sensitive items at sea, and the world's largest shopping cart to help prevent theft. We are working with the manufacturer Wanzl. and vandalism.

Mr Shirley said he was proud to see big brands like Healthy Planet and Skip Express Lanes realizing their vision of a high-quality, sustainable business. We were helping companies become more environmentally friendly while providing better products to their customers.

Feature image courtesy of Rivercity Innovations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/major-canadian-retailers-choose-rivercity-innovations-to-keep-things-fresh-with-cold-chain-monitoring-solution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos