Google's 'woke' AI image chatbot still hasn't been fixed, critics slam CEO Sundar Pichai





The AI ​​image generator woken up by Google Gemini's chatbot still hasn't been fixed more than a month after the disastrous development, and some critics say it's a sign that embattled CEO Sander They claim this is the latest sign that Pichai should be forced out of his job.

The search giant disabled Gemini's ability to create photos of humans in late February after it created strange, ahistorical photos, including of a black Viking and various Nazi-era German soldiers.

At the time, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabisis said the feature would “soon come back online within the next two weeks.”

As of Sunday, Google's AI image generator was still offline, and users said the company “expects this feature to return soon.” Asked about the timeline for full recovery, a Google spokesperson declined to comment.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has led the company since 2015.Reuters

It's a rare and embarrassing exit for the Silicon Valley giant. In a potential sign of trouble for Pichai, Google's reclusive co-founder Sergey Brin, in rare public remarks after the Gemini debacle, said Google had definitely made a mistake and that many people admitted that it upset him.

Pichai, 51, has enjoyed incredible freedom during his eight-and-a-half years as CEO, even though he slammed chatbot behavior in a memo to employees, calling it completely unacceptable. He has a close relationship with Brin and fellow co-founder Larry Page, and they retain voting control over all aspects of the business.

Nevertheless, one former senior Google employee told the Post that given the mistakes that occurred under Pichai's watch, his job should be in incredible jeopardy.

A former employee who left Google last year said it's a classic sign of a troubled company, except that Larry and Sergey run it like a family business. Unless Larry and Sergey have enough interest in making a change, Sander can remain CEO forever.

Despite widespread skepticism about Gemini's quality, all eyes are on Pichai as Google reportedly seeks to integrate paid AI capabilities into its cash-rich search engine. It is. Further issues could derail negotiations with Apple to integrate Gemini into the iPhone, while its biggest rivals, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Meta, are moving full steam ahead with their own plans. .

The lukewarm evaluation of Google's AI performance is reflected in the company's stock price. The stock's 8% rise in the first quarter lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Google has disabled Gemini's ability to generate photos of humans.Google

Google declined to comment.

Pichai's critics include influential strategy blogger Ben Thompson, who has criticized the Gemini chatbot's absurdities, including refusing to say who is worse, Elon Musk or Hitler. They argued that the response showed Mr. Pichai was allowing rogue employees to disrupt the company's culture and threaten Google's business.

Thompson said Google's current turmoil is reminiscent of Microsoft's underperformance during Steve Ballmer's later years as CEO, when the company clung to its struggling Windows platform. Microsoft then returned to growth only after a change in management where Satyanadera refocused his company as a service provider.

The company's goal should not be to tell users what to think, as Page once promised, but to help users make important decisions, Thompson said.AI Image Disaster It is written after. It means, first and foremost, eliminating the company of employees attracted to the power of Google and its potential to help carry out its political agenda, and returning decision-making to the people who actually want to make good products. do.

Some critics argue that Mr. Pichai has lost control of the company's culture. Washington Post (via Getty Images)

Thompson added that that must also mean removing those who allowed the former to run amok, from CEO Sundar Pichai on down.

More broadly, Google, which also failed to launch its first chatbot, Bird, at a widely derided demo event in Paris last year, is not the wrong person to put the highly paid Pichai in charge of overseeing the AI ​​race. It once again gave new material to critics who were wondering if this was the case. The company is already showing signs of falling behind Microsoft and OpenAI here.

Critics point to signs of discord within Google's vast empire, including ongoing layoffs that have caused an internal morale crisis, evasive answers on earnings calls, and a lack of product innovation. There is.

Start your day with the latest business news instantly

Subscribe to our daily business report newsletter.

Thank you for registering!

Bernstein analyst Mark Schmulik said Google's recent failures only add to the question of whether this management team is the right person to lead Google into its next era.

Shmulik expanded on his points in an email to the Post, noting that Google's more pessimistic investors are watching closely for signs of weakness as the company races to catch up in the AI ​​race. .

If you believe we are at war, a series of recent public failures should not give you confidence that you can win this war, Shmulik said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's leadership is under scrutiny.Reuters

On a recent episode of the popular technology podcast “All In,” co-host and former Google executive David Friedberg said that the company has of investors expressed deep frustration and anger.

Friedberg said earlier this month that most investors I spoke to weren't angry about woke DEI search engines. They believe that the fact that a blunder like this happened and that Google may not be able to compete effectively, just from a consumer competitiveness perspective, and that Google is not an organization that competes effectively in the AI ​​space. I'm angry at the fact that it shows there isn't one.

Pichai, a native of Chennai, India, first joined Google in 2004. He became Google's CEO in 2015 after Mr. Brin and Mr. Page reorganized the company under the name Alphabet.

Under Pichai's leadership, Google has experienced significant growth, with its stock soaring more than 300% since he took over. The company's recent performance has been strong, with revenue and profit growth accelerating every quarter in 2023, and Google Cloud returned to profitability last year.

Still, critics argue that the sheer size of Google's strong empire, which includes searches for more than 90% of the online search market, helps shield Mr. Pichai and other members of the company's executive team from criticism. ing.

Google Gemini had a disastrous turn in February.Future releases via Getty Images

Despite claims of AI failures and spam degrading Google search quality, the company generated more than $300 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2023 alone.

The reality is that Google is a monopoly and doesn't face serious competition, so it gets away with low-profile mediocrity, said one technology policy official who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. Ta. This is a rare moment when that mediocrity happens to explode in public.

Other Google critics, such as Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, say the giant company is too bloated for any individual to effectively manage and should be broken up under antitrust laws. claims.

Hauer said the scope of the political challenges facing his company alone would be enormous and would require more than 40 hours of work per week to oversee. I think it would be better if the people in charge of Gmail and search ads were not the people in charge of generative AI.

