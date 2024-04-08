Will Google acquire HubSpot? – Today's CX





Google's parent company Alphabet has convened advisers as it considers a proposed takeover of CRM software giant HubSpot, Reuters sources said.

Considering HubSpot's market capitalization was $33.95 billion as of April 2024, the potential bid would likely be the largest acquisition in Alphabet's history.

However, the company has already released funds, with Reuters noting that Alphabet reported a cash pile of $110.9 billion at the end of 2023.

One possible deterrent is the increased regulatory scrutiny of the U.S. tech sector, which could raise concerns, as Google already faces several antitrust lawsuits.

In fact, Reuters sources said it was a key topic of discussion in meetings with investment bankers from Alphabet and Morgan Stanley, and those conversations have been occurring in recent days.

But Google could argue that the acquisition will allow it to increase competition in the sales and marketing space currently besieged by Salesforce and Microsoft.

Either way, with rumors swirling that Google might make a bid, these conversations could be the difference between success and failure.

HubSpot has declined to share insight into its position on the potential offer. A spokesperson for a CRM powerhouse said:

As a standard practice, HubSpot does not comment on rumors or speculation. We remain focused on building a great business and serving our customers.

Morgan Stanley and Google have not yet responded to requests for comment from CX Today.

Meanwhile, Google stock fell 1% on the news. Meanwhile, HubSpot stock rose 11%.

This caps off a remarkable year for HubSpot, whose stock has risen more than 64% year-to-date with rapid growth over the past four months.

HubSpot, like its market rival Salesforce, bucks the prevailing CX technology trend by posting such growth while many market rivals are struggling in a difficult macro environment.

Even Microsoft is struggling, with Google's biggest technology rival reporting a decline in CRM bookings in January.

Therefore, Google may enter the market cautiously. However, this could be just one move in his broader strategy to build momentum in the CX space and strengthen its broader cloud computing business.

Will Google trigger a big move in CX?

The HubSpot rumor comes as Google's CCaaS business begins to gain traction and opens the door to Google Cloud at a time when Google is looking for a new growth engine.

The search comes as GenAI-driven conversational search begins to threaten the search engine's dominance, YouTube video streaming service faces increased competition, and ad sales are lower than expected.

Countering these trends is perhaps the central mission. But with the momentum behind CCaaS, broader customer experience ventures seem to be on the table.

At CCaaS, its solution, the Google Contact Center AI Platform (CCAI-P), has a specifically CRM-centric design, enabling real-time bidirectional data flow to and from HubSpot alongside other CRMs. .

As such, Google could potentially build its customer service proposition through acquisitions while building bridges with marketing and sales.

Additionally, with conversational intelligence, virtual agents, UCaaS solutions and its extensive AI capabilities, Google is one of the few companies that can add significant firepower to HubSpots' arsenal.

Of course, there's also a recent history of tech giants entering the CRM space and the somewhat disastrous failure of Metas' $1 billion acquisition of Kustomer, further compounding the wear and tear on both businesses.

And the stakes are even higher, as HubSpot is an even higher-profile CRM player that recently reached 100,000 customers and $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Nevertheless, Google Cloud has an extensive CX-related portfolio, so there are even more adjacencies and reasons to be excited about a potential acquisition.

