



As the technology landscape evolves, businesses no longer need to spend time on manual processes and menial tasks, but can ultimately be driven by digital solutions. Today's software is enabling organizations, regardless of their position, to become more efficient by using data better.

NTT Data Business Solutions and SAP are key partners, driving innovation and delivering comprehensive software solutions to businesses around the world.

Insights from Brandon Evans, Vice President of Customer Transformation, and Alex Kashtan, Senior Account Executive, NTT Data Business Solutions, who have extensive experience with SAP products details the scope of the partnership between. This collaboration is not just about software implementation. It's about transforming your business and propelling it into the future, no matter how big or small.

Mr. Evans shared that NTT Data Business Solutions, a full-service SAP provider, has a long-term 35-year relationship with SAP, highlighting the company's commitment to providing superior ERP solutions and more. “We are the largest service integrator specializing in SAP and its solutions,” said Evans, explaining the depth of experience and dedication that NTT Data Business Solutions brings.

NTT DATA Business Solutions covers all the bases, from software sales and implementation to driving value and innovation for clients, with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public EditionSAP's most powerful and flexible suite of business solutions, Once Make Top Shop a reality.

Kashtans' role as an account executive involves working closely with both existing customers and new business prospects to find solutions that address their unique needs, primarily around ERP .

“We partner directly with SAP and focus on implementation while SAP provides the software. This collaboration ensures we deliver the best value to our clients,” said Kashtan. Masu. Combining SAP's innovative software with his NTT Data business solution implementation expertise, this approach is an example of a deeply integrated, customer-success-focused partnership.

