Google joins the 2024 total solar eclipse mania with a special animation.Have you seen the video yet? | Trending





Google marked the total solar eclipse with a special animation. A total solar eclipse, which will occur on Monday, April 8, will temporarily cover the sun completely by the moon, creating a moment of total darkness in some countries.

Since the 2024 total solar eclipse will be mainly visible in North America, Google has devised a special animation. (Reuters) How can I see Google's special animations about solar eclipses?

When a user types the search term “solar eclipse” on Google, a pop-up depicting a solar eclipse appears on the screen before the search results are displayed.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blocking sunlight.

Solar eclipse mania sweeps the US

The eclipse will be visible to about 32 million people in 15 U.S. states until it moves into Canada within 30 minutes. The path of the total solar eclipse is 185 kilometers. Additionally, his 150 million people who live within 200 miles of the Strip can also see this celestial phenomenon. People far away can still enjoy the partial solar eclipse and watch a webcast provided by the U.S. space agency, NASA.

Ahead of the rare total solar eclipse, people in the United States planned festivals, viewing parties, and even mass weddings along the path of the total solar eclipse.

Many schools along the route will be closed or have students leave early.

Several airlines are advertising flights scheduled to pass beneath the eclipse, and Delta Air Lines is even planning two special trips along the path of totality.

Residents of the southern and central United States are hoping that rain clouds won't cause any damage during the eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse visible across much of North America won't occur until 2044.

NASA plans to launch three sounding rockets before, during and immediately after the eclipse to study changes caused by sudden darkness in the ionosphere, the upper layer of the atmosphere important for long-range radio communications.

ISRO to study total solar eclipse

India's solar probe Aditya L1 will track the sun's movement and rays on Monday, April 8, during a total solar eclipse. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s first solar mission, Aditya L1, is in a position to track the Sun during a total solar eclipse. This will help ISRO further study the chromosphere and corona of stars.

