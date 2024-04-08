Is Virginia’s tech industry ready for the next cyber attack? • Virginia Mercury





Last month, America's largest medical payment system fell victim to a major cyber attack that targeted America's critical infrastructure, causing hospital network failures. The security breach caused widespread panic and disabled a system that doctors routinely use. The attack left patients in the crossfire as healthcare providers were unable to pay for life-saving drugs and their payment histories were wiped.

Virginia helps keep the internet free, open, and accessible around the world

These attacks are intensifying every year. To avoid these, Congress could work with national innovators to build cyber defense capabilities.

A total of 2,365 cyberattacks were reported in the United States in 2023, a number that has more than doubled over the past three years. Microsoft recently discovered that Russian hackers had accessed some of its source code. The scope and full impact of the breach is not yet known, but it is confirmed that the Kremlin-backed attackers attempted to exploit the stolen information.

Virginia is not immune to the escalation of cyberattacks. In 2021, the Virginia Department of Legislative Automation Systems was hit by a ransomware attack that caused panic and outages during the legislative session. That same year, the Colonial Pipeline attack shut down the gasoline pipeline that serves the majority of Virginia's gas stations, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency. These attacks were targeted, planned, and measured to cause the highest level of disruption.

Adversaries like China have made it very clear that they want to surpass America's global technological leadership, stating that their intention is to become the world's leading economic power by 2030. There is. A global technology race is at hand, and America will fall behind if we don't protect our ability to innovate, which is at risk of collapse.

The ability to protect America's national security has become an even greater priority given the near-constant threat from nation-state hackers. Just this year, the Department of Defense (DOD) released its first long-term industrial defense strategy to ensure America has the technology to protect us now and in the future. Strategic priorities set by the Department of Defense include resilient supply chains as well as economic deterrence that can produce and secure existing and emerging technologies.

Given the dangers of this issue, Congress could work with America's technology innovators to strengthen our cybersecurity infrastructure, rather than pass legislation that hinders our ability to innovate and adapt.

I founded Priority Defense in response to this critical security gap and in response to a call to help businesses in Virginia and beyond protect their infrastructure by strengthening their security programs. As a U.S. Air Force veteran, I recognize the critical role our nation's defense industrial base plays in our national security and progress.

Virginia lawmakers should learn all they can about AI

Cybersecurity is national security, and continued investment in the industry helps protect us at home and abroad. Virginia's geographic location, access to top talent, and investment in the next generation of professionals have enabled Virginia to become a national leader in cybersecurity. With approximately 88,000 cybersecurity workers, the commonwealth also has her second-largest cyber workforce in the country. The opportunities for cybersecurity professionals are so vast that the threat posed by sophisticated hackers is no longer a red flag to be prepared for. It's here and our country suffers every day.

Policymakers should continue to support state cybersecurity officials and the technology sector as a whole by critically examining restrictive laws that can inhibit innovation. By continuing to strengthen our technology sector, we empower our nation and the organizations that keep it safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiamercury.com/2024/04/08/is-virginias-tech-industry-prepared-for-the-next-cyberattack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos