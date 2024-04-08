Google will pay for AI search: 5 important questions





Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported that Google is considering charging for access to its AI-powered search features.

If this happens, it would be the first time Google has put its core search functionality behind a paywall. However, according to the FT, Google has not yet made a decision on whether to do so, despite asking developers to start working on such a feature.

Separately, the BBC reports that Google has begun testing AI-generated search answers (called search generative experiences, or SGEs) in the UK, following a test in the US last year.

A Google spokesperson told The Media Leader: For years, we've been reinventing search to help people access information in the most natural way.

“Our experiments with generative AI in search have already addressed billions of queries and are seeing growth in search queries across all major markets. We are rapidly improving our product to meet the needs of new users. I continued.

The spokesperson added that the company is not working on or considering an ad-free search experience when it comes to developing premium subscription options. As we have done many times before, we will continue to build new premium features and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google.

“There is nothing to announce at this time.

But if Google is considering putting its AI-generated search experiences behind a paywall, more questions arise. A Google spokesperson declined to answer these questions.

If both paid and free search experiences have ads, what will encourage users to pay?

Google made $175 billion in revenue from search ads last year, so it's not really surprising that the company isn't considering an ad-free search experience.

But if users are asked to pay for access to generated AI search, the functionality needs to be good enough for users to be willing to pay for it, even if it includes ads.

That may be a high hurdle. As industry analyst Ian Whittaker pointed out, the very idea of ​​putting generated AI search behind a paywall acknowledges that such tools have “niche rather than mass market” appeal. It will be.

How much of a threat is AI to the current state of search?

The essence of considering new business models for search is that the status quo may not be sustainable in an era when users can ask generative AI queries rather than manually sifting through search results. about it.

Google's SGE holds ads in dedicated slots across pages in a similar way to traditional search, useful for commercial queries such as searches for products and services.

However, a January report found that Google-generated AI searches now account for 84% of queries, resulting in brands potentially losing 20% ​​to 36% of their overall organic traffic.

How can advanced AI search protect publishers if users don't have to click a link to get information?

Publishers will also be affected by Google's move. From a consumer behavior perspective, if a generative AI can spit out text summarizing the key points from an article, users may be less inclined to click on links provided as a reference.

As a result, there could be a significant loss of traffic from search to publishers, while many online publishers are still reeling from declining traffic from social media sites like Facebook and X. Social media sites like Facebook and X have been deprioritizing news in their feeds over the past year.

Many publishers are already looking to end licensing deals with AI companies to ensure that they at least get compensated when AI collects information from their content. But it's unclear whether such deals can make up for lost advertising revenue due to lower search traffic.

How much does it cost Google to run AI-generated search results compared to traditional search results?

One reason for charging users for access to generative search results may be the increased costs associated with delivering such results.

As the FT report pointed out, generative AI uses more energy, so AI-powered search results “cost Google more to serve” than traditional search responses.

It remains to be seen how much of the increased costs associated with AI-generated search can be offset within Google's existing business model. With costs like these weighing on profits, it wouldn't be surprising to see Google look for new sources of revenue.

Should Google charge a lower CPM if users primarily use AI for their search queries?

Even if Google's SGE does become popular, it's unclear whether it will reduce the value of advertising on search. Media Leaders understands that SGE's beta users feel that ads will be placed above or below AI-powered search results to help them take further action following their queries. It is unclear whether that will be reflected on a large scale.

If users are less likely to interact with ads through SGE, this could impact the prices Google can charge for ads.

