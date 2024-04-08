20 specific challenges facing tech startups (and how to overcome them)





When building a startup, especially if you're a technology entrepreneur, coming up with your next million-dollar idea is just the beginning. The technology industry is not only crowded and competitive, but also evolving at lightning speed.

There are unique obstacles to prepare for as a technology entrepreneur. Fortunately, experienced industry leaders are here to highlight them and share their wisdom. Below, his 20 members from the Forbes Technology Council discuss the specific challenges tech startups need to prepare for and how to overcome them.

1. Guide your team through ever-changing priorities

Be transparent about changing priorities and communicate regularly. When starting a technology business, the barriers to entry you face are low. If you have an idea, a computer, and a good software engineer, you can achieve 80% of your goals. Books can tell you which metrics to focus on at which stage, but managing a team according to ever-changing priorities requires transparency, alignment, and adaptability. – Heidi Farris, ActivTrak

2. Understand scale units

High-tech startups command high valuations due to their hyperscalable nature. Therefore, technology startups need to prove that their models work at scale, that is, in a small but highly reproducible way. A unit of scale should be a runbook that corresponds to a specific scale and can be repeated to successfully achieve linear or superlinear growth. -Rajagopal Natarajan, Souk

3. Adopt an investor mindset

One specific challenge for technology founders is recognizing when they need to expand their focus from product and strategy to investor thinking. Technology entrepreneurs should build teams by focusing on investment-enabled metrics such as burn rate, return on customer acquisition costs, and lifetime value to customer acquisition cost ratio. – Craig Unger, Hyperproof

4. Building an efficient management system

Technology startups, especially software startups, tend to have small founding teams of fewer than 10 people. Once these companies gain market traction, they can quickly grow to hundreds of employees. Research on human behavior shows that small teams of up to about 50 people can coordinate smoothly. Additionally, it is important to create a management structure with multiple small teams. – William Bain, ScaleOut Software, Inc.

5. Adequate investment in IT support and operations

Due to limited resources and rapid growth, early-stage technology startups typically lack investment in IT support and operations, negatively impacting employee satisfaction, security, and revenue. Hiring experienced, forward-thinking IT leaders early can help reduce security and privacy risks, continually improve internal workflows and technology, and increase investor and customer trust. – Daniel Leslie, Benny Health

6. Cultural expansion and expansion

The most important issue is culture. You have to find ways to expand and spread your culture. A company's culture is its bones, and its employees are its muscles. Now imagine that your muscle mass is double his. However, the skeleton does not change. You will feel pain (dramatic) in different places and may break bones at some point. – Jeremy Albinet, Brainboard, Inc.

7. Find the right people

Technology startups often hit a wall when it comes to finding the right talent. It is believed that a rock star band is necessary, but he can only find solo artists. My tip? Focus on building a culture that attracts and retains the tech geniuses you need, including turning your startup into a cool club that everyone wants to join. – Evgeny Popov, Verve Group

8. Master the art of forgetting, learning, and relearning.

In contrast to startups in other industries, one of the specific challenges of scaling a technology startup is the need to stay ahead of the curve and continually evolve to match the rapid pace of technology. That's it. A simple tip to overcome this challenge is to consistently practice the art of unlearning, learning, and relearning. – Shobha Patil, Sankey Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9. Building systems that can adapt and scale to new roles

Scaling a technology startup requires a shift from practical problem solving to strategic leadership. The main challenge is to build systems that adapt to new roles and are scalable. Entrepreneurs can overcome this problem by establishing a robust middle management layer. Empower leaders to maintain the startup's vision and manage operations, ensuring a balance between sustainable growth and innovation. – Peter Jeffrey Francis, VMind

10. Achievement and verification of PMF

Scaling a technology startup depends first on achieving product-market fit. Scaling prematurely can quickly exhaust your resources. My top tip: Be patient and thoroughly verify your PMF. Only then should you begin scaling steps, such as expanding your team or investing in branding. This minimizes risk and aligns growth with real market needs. – Yuri Dovoinos, Aura

11. Outperform both direct competitors and indirect challengers

Scaling a technology startup requires constant innovation to outperform both direct competitors and indirect challengers, such as similar technologies or unrelated sectors encroaching on external threats. . To overcome this, it is important to build a solid vision, prioritize agility in adapting to market changes, foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement, and reevaluate research and development priorities. is. – Andor Ferras, Incognia

12. Foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation

One of the challenges is to keep up with rapid technological advances and stay ahead of the curve. Foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation within your organization, prioritizing innovation and investing in continuous learning. – Madhavi Godbole, Apolisrises Inc.

13. Addressing the shortage of skilled workers

One of the biggest challenges in our industry is finding the right niche, having the right idea at the right time, and being able to execute on it. Particularly in our industry, human factor limitations and minimal availability are one of the biggest weaknesses. The lack of skilled labor has always been a hot topic in Germany. – Marcus Banner, RealCore Group

14. Maintaining quality and speed of development

One specific challenge is maintaining the quality and speed of technology development as the team grows. Communication becomes more complex and progress may be slower. To overcome this, implement a robust project management strategy and clarify communication channels early on. As your company grows, re-evaluate these systems regularly to ensure they remain effective. – Cedric Sims, MITER

15. Ensuring the true business value of your product

A unique feature of software startups is that they can be built very quickly and at low cost. This is much more difficult for startups that sell physical products. This perceived low barrier to entry may lead software startups to build technology with low business value. To overcome this, startups need to research the field deeply and build low-tech prototypes before investing in a full-fledged product. – Akash Mukherjee, Chart Metrics

16. Overcoming target industry resistance

As a fourth-generation dentist, I understand the struggles dentists have in researching and implementing the tsunami of innovative AI technologies coming online. Although we train our physicians in the latest dental implant surgery innovations, we realized that our biggest challenge was dismantling old ways of thinking. Asking your dentist to try a new technique is like having your teeth pulled (literally). – Mark Whitefield, Implant Evolution

17. Funding for research and development and capital investment

One of the challenges in scaling a deep tech startup is the ongoing need for R&D and capital investment. My number one tip for overcoming this is to design your business model so that you earn revenue in small steps, rather than building the entire solution before you earn revenue. By doing so, the proceeds can be used to fund new research and development. – Philip Johnston, Lumen Orbit

18. Managing technical debt

One specific challenge is taking on technical debt. All startups have technical debt. Be strategic about what debt you take on. However, there is no need to fear it. It is impossible to perform the appropriate level of experimentation and rapid development required to make a product market-ready without incurring technical debt. Conversely, if you start doing too many things too early, you won't be able to repeat them as quickly as you grow. – John Arroyo, City

19. Avoid team silos

As you grow your tech startup, you'll find yourself facing invisible communication and collaboration barriers. Below a certain size, you can get a lot of stuff for free. Beyond that limit, we need to change the way we communicate and collaborate to become more clear and purposeful. Otherwise, the system will become increasingly isolated and some teams will become siloed. – Sacha Labourey, CloudBees

20. Eliminate distractions

One of the challenges of scaling a tech startup is losing focus on the core business and getting swayed by the hype. External forces can put significant pressure on emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things and generative AI. Stay focused on the problem you solve for your customers. The most successful leaders quickly decide whether a new technology is truly valuable to them or a distraction. – Jeff Shiner, 1Password

