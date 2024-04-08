Experts warn against viewing solar eclipse with mobile phone cameras, but share tips for taking photos safely





Millions of Americans will be able to see the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, and many will likely want to pick up their phones and take photos to record this rare event. Sho.

In addition to protecting your eyes from the sun, experts warn that you should also be careful when using your mobile phone to view or photograph the eclipse.

Partial solar eclipses, in which the moon blocks part of the sun, occur from coast to coast, while total solar eclipses, in which the moon lines up with the sun and blocks all of its light, are seen in “Earth's path.” Masu. Totality” spans more than a dozen states, from Texas to Maine.

“There is no safe time to look at the sun without protection,” Dr. Christopher Starr, director of the cornea, cataract and laser vision correction fellowship program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, said in an interview. He spoke at Health Matters, an online journal of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Not for a moment, not for half a second, not for a quarter of a second. No child or adult should ever look at the sun, even when it is partially eclipsed. It's still not safe.”

According to the American Optometric Association, the safest way to view a partially eclipsed sun is with eclipse glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2.

Can I take photos of the solar eclipse with my cell phone?

Experts say you shouldn't point your phone's camera directly at the sun, as it can damage your phone's sensors.

NASA says smartphones weren't designed to take photos of the sun or moon. Standard lenses are so small that they don't have the resolution needed for the largest objects in the sky, like the sun and moon.

A person takes a video of the sun rising over New York City on June 10, 2021. NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

“Cellphone cameras don't have the kind of protective filters needed for safe and successful solar photography,” Dr. Jeff Bradford, a professor of ophthalmology at West Virginia University, told CBS News.

Bradford said that photographing a partial solar eclipse with a smartphone will not only damage the camera's sensor, but will also likely result in an overexposed photo.

Douglas Goodwin, a professor of media studies at Scripps College and an expert in computational photography, agrees.

“Smartphone cameras in 2024 will have smaller sensors and lenses, making it difficult to capture detailed images of the eclipse itself,” Goodwin said in an interview. “Photographing a solar eclipse is even more difficult than photographing the moon. The moon is small and bright!”

Can I look at the sun on my phone screen?

Experts say that pointing your phone at the sun is not only bad for your phone, but looking at the sun reflected on your phone screen can also be dangerous for your eyes.

Except for a brief moment during a total solar eclipse when the sun is completely blocked, “viewing the sun with unprotected eyes or through a cell phone screen is extremely dangerous,” Bradford said, adding that the sun's contact with the sun is extremely dangerous. Advised that all visual contact be carried out only by special means. Solar eclipse glasses that meet international standards.

International safety standards set by the International Organization for Standardization mean the glass reduces visible sunlight to safe levels and blocks ultraviolet and infrared rays, according to the American Astronomical Society's website.

According to the National Eye Institute, ultraviolet light can damage cells in the eye, and heat from infrared light can cause thermal damage.

What is the safest way to take photos of a solar eclipse?

There are different stages and effects of a solar eclipse, and some are safer to photograph than others.

“Smartphones are great for recording your eclipse experience,” Goodwin said. This also includes the effects of changes in ambient lighting.

“Keep your head down and look under leafy trees to see if the eclipsed sun is projected onto the ground in a crescent shape,” Goodwin said. “Plus, we'll see how strange lights affect people and animals.”

Spectators use viewing glasses to view a solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald, Getty Images

Goodwin also encouraged people in the path of the eclipse to look for the shadowband, a mysterious gray ripple that snakes across the ground just before and after a total solar eclipse.

If you really want to photograph the sun when it's partially obscured, get an extra pair of eclipse glasses, cut them up, and tape one of the filters to your phone's camera lens, says Bradford. he said. If your smartphone has multiple lenses, make sure they are all covered.

If you're using an iPhone, you'll need to turn off your camera's macro mode when you put the filter in front of your camera.

“Don't look at the sun, even for a moment, while pointing your camera at the sky,” Bradford said. “To magnify the eclipse more than your camera's zoom allows, you can purchase a clip-on zoom lens for your smartphone to take more dramatic photos.”

Can I take photos of the sun even if it is completely blocked?

If you're in the middle of a total solar eclipse, you can look up without eye protection and take an unfiltered photo with your smartphone, Bradford said.

However, it is important to remember that a total solar eclipse is a fleeting event. As soon as the moon begins to move away from the sun and sunlight reappears, make sure your eclipse glasses and camera filters are turned back on, Bradford advises.

Some experts warn against looking up at the sun, even if it's completely blocked, because the sun's rays can suddenly reappear.

A solar eclipse viewing guide published in JAMA says, “Depending on your geographic location, a total solar eclipse lasts only about one to three minutes, and bright sunlight can suddenly appear as the moon continues to move.'' '' and added, “Even if you only look at it for a few seconds.'' A “sun during a solar eclipse” can cause temporary or permanent damage to your vision.

Viewing a partial solar eclipse without a protective filter can cause permanent and irreversible eye damage, including blind spots, distorted vision and decreased color vision, Bradford said.

During the dark minutes of a total solar eclipse, we recommend using your smartphone's HDR (high dynamic range) mode and night mode to enhance your photos. HDR mixes exposure to capture different brightness levels, and Night mode uses image stacking to create photos that are bright enough even in low-light conditions, Goodwin said.

You can use iPhone's wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras even in near total darkness.

