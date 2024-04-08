How Google closes clean energy deals in as little as two months





Google has purchased more than 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy over the past 12 months using a streamlined contracting approach that closes in as little as two months. Previously, such negotiations often took him 10 months to a year.

new process

Our new process condenses the typical steps involved in entering into a power purchase agreement, a type of contract for procuring electricity generated by solar and wind power.

We standardize the process with contract templates that balance the risks associated with these types of transactions between buyers and sellers, from performance standards to supply price fluctuations to grid interconnection delays. The problem is being addressed.

Amanda Peterson-Colio, Google's global head of data centers and energy, said on a company blog that this will clarify the terms parties will accept and speed up the negotiation process.

the difference it makes

Renewable energy procurement contracts typically involve a lengthy process in which buyers and sellers negotiate their desired terms and “meet in the middle” to reach a compromise. The new contract eliminates many of these interactions.

“This new way of doing business has become the norm for wind and solar power PPAs, and we were exploring ways to contract for the generation and storage of additional types of carbon-free energy,” Corio said in late March. said. The deal specifically targets deals in North America and Europe, but Google is considering possibilities in other regions.

Trading “Fast Warp Factor 10”

Businesses use power purchase agreements to purchase enough renewable energy to meet their actual energy consumption. Although many of these contracts cover projects located far from a company's physical facilities, companies can apply the renewable energy certificates associated with these projects to claim emissions reductions. Masu. Each renewable energy certificate represents one megawatt-hour added to the grid from sources such as solar and wind power.

Between 2010 and 2022, Google signed more than 80 contracts for 10 gigawatts of electricity and 31 million solar panels.

Last year, Google used a new contract model to negotiate contracts for four solar power plants being developed in the Netherlands by Kronos Solar EDPR. This energy will directly support the search giant's data center in Ernshaven, allowing Google to run the facility 24 hours a day using “carbon-free” energy.

Within two weeks of selecting the project based on the original request for proposals, Google had a “ready-to-sign” power purchase agreement, Peterson said. “Only 82 days passed from RFP to contract signing,” she said. “In the clean energy world, it’s a warp factor of 10 times faster.”

The first deal using this model was a contract for 100 megawatts of solar power to support 24/7 carbon-free energy goals at Google's data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for “several months.” It took weeks instead of weeks.

More transactions now available

Besides reducing negotiation time, Google pointed out other benefits of the new contract structure. Google needs to scale significantly to reach its goal of operating on a consistently carbon-free energy grid by 2030.

Freeing up the resources of a “relatively small” energy team to increase the amount of deals it can do and focus on other vexing challenges, such as the interconnection backlog that is slowing down many renewable energy projects in the US What you can do. A Google spokesperson said developers will be able to more quickly determine the cost of their projects, providing greater clarity for buyers and reducing the potential for project delays.Set up to move quickly

To test the new process, Google partnered with LevelTen Energy, a renewable energy intermediary. LevelTen Energy also works closely with other large buyers of solar and wind power, including Microsoft.

Rob Collier, senior vice president of transactions at LevelTens, says deals of any size can be successful.

“More importantly, buyers interested in using LEAP have received all necessary internal approvals and are ready to select projects and execute PPAs as soon as they receive an offer from a developer. about it.”

