Infinix named 6th in Fast Company's 2024 World's Most Innovative Companies, Asia Pacific





SHANGHAI, April 3, 2024 – Infinix, a trendy technology brand created for young consumers, has been recognized in Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the world's most innovative companies for 2024 in the Asia Pacific region. Recognized as the 6th Most Innovative Company. This acknowledgment highlights Infinix's unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in the mobile technology industry. The company's ability to combine cutting-edge technology with affordability resonated strongly with consumers in emerging markets. Infinix's innovative 260W fast charging technology, along with AI-powered features such as noise reduction and Folax virtual assistant, demonstrate the company's commitment to improving the user experience.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the Asia Pacific region. It's a testament to our commitment. In 2024, we introduced our flagship gaming concept that enables professional gamers to realize their dreams in the esports scene. Just last month, we delivered the best smartphone experience and rapidly Aiming to be the leader in charging technology, we also launched the Infinix NOTE 40 series. All these achievements are the result of listening to consumer feedback and striving to meet their demands,” said Infinix General Manager Manager Tony Zhao said.

Fast Company's “The World's Most Innovative Companies” is an acclaimed series and one of the most anticipated editorial endeavors of the year. Fast Company editors and writers evaluated thousands of submissions through a competitive application process to identify companies that are driving progress around the world and across a variety of industries. The result is a comprehensive guide to the state of innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

“Despite slowing global growth for startups and big tech companies last year, these 10 companies not only provided solutions to regional challenges in Asia-Pacific, but also expanded their presence beyond borders.” Fast Company said.

Infinix's innovative approach secured it 6th place in Fast Company's 2024 World's Most Innovative Companies, Asia Pacific category. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its groundbreaking 260W fast charging technology, which sets a new standard in charging speeds. Additionally, the integration of Infinix's AI-powered noise reduction technology and his Folax virtual assistant improves user interaction and convenience.

Infinix's recently launched NOTE 40 series has significantly contributed to Infinix's reputation for innovation. The Note 40 Series introduces the latest advancements in charging technology, including all-round FastCharge 2.0 with the revolutionary Cheetah X1 chip. This technology enables fast and efficient charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.

Infinix's innovative spirit extends to its marketing strategy, which focuses on supporting STEM programs and coding camps. Collaborations with UNESCO and Google highlight the company's commitment to driving positive change. With a track record of cutting-edge products and a commitment to innovation, Infinix continues to lead the world, including the Asia Pacific technology industry.

In addition to product innovation, Infinix is ​​also making strides in corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the UNESCO CogLabs program. This initiative aims to empower young minds through technology by providing access to educational resources and opportunities. By supporting initiatives like UNESCO CogLabs, Infinix demonstrates our commitment to creating positive change in the communities we serve.

For more information about Infinix and its innovative products and initiatives, please visit www.infinixmobile.com.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets a growing portfolio of smart devices around the world under the Infinix brand, founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with top-notch technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful, and affordable smart devices. A device that brings the latest technology to market to users around the world, when they need it, at the price they want.

For more information, please visit http://www.infinixmobile.com/.

