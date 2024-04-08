Google considered huge deal could spark new battle with regulators | Technology News





Google parent Alphabet's planned acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot is likely to spark opposition from regulators, even though many experts agree it won't stifle competition. Big tech will have to open a new front in its battle with antitrust watchdogs.

Reuters reported last week that Google is considering a takeover bid for HubSpot, which has a market value of $34 billion. Google is considering the antitrust risks of a potential deal but has not yet decided whether to make an offer.

More than a dozen antitrust experts and industry analysts said in interviews and analyst notes that a Google acquisition is unlikely to stifle competition.

They say this is because the so-called customer relationship management (CRM) software sector in which HubSpot operates is already serviced by several major companies, including Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, and Oracle. states. Google does not compete in the CRM space, and the acquisition could make HubSpot a stronger player thanks to Google's cloud computing resources, improving service and pricing for customers, they said. added.

In the CRM marketing software industry, HubSpot, which focuses on small customers, had a 4.9% market share in 2022, while Salesforce and Adobe each held a 15% share, according to technology researcher Gartner. .

But these experts also said Google's acquisition of HubSpot could spark challenges from antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe, given the growing aversion among tech giants to getting big through acquisitions. He also said that his sexuality was very high.

He added that Google will have to aggressively argue the merits of the deal in a lengthy legal battle and will need to convince HubSpot to do the same.

“The first thing I think is that such a deal would be met with a pretty harsh response from antitrust regulators,” said Seth Bloom, a former general counsel for the U.S. Senate Antitrust Subcommittee who now runs his own advisory firm. It’s a reaction,” he said.

Google and HubSpot did not respond to requests for comment.

Google already faces several antitrust claims, including two lawsuits from the US Department of Justice. One accuses it of abusing its position as the online search leader, while the other claims it monopolizes the digital advertising market.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

The regulatory realm for Google is also strict in Europe. The company is investigating technology being investigated by the European Union for possible violations of new digital markets laws that allow people to move more easily between competing online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores. It is one of the companies.

“This transaction has not been formally notified to the Commission. If a transaction constitutes a concentration and has an EU aspect, it is always the company's responsibility to notify the Commission,” EU Enforcement said. said a spokesperson for the department, the European Commission. Competitive practices in online search.

pile of cash

Intense antitrust scrutiny has deterred most tech giants from pursuing mega-deals. The last major acquisition to be completed was Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, with the Xbox console maker giving up streaming rights to Activision's games. Only after reaching an agreement was it able to pass the UK regulatory authorities.

Adobe in December shelved a $20 billion deal for its cloud-based designer platform Figma, citing “no clear path forward” to antitrust approvals in Europe and the United Kingdom. Regulators were concerned about whether Figma's smaller rivals could compete.

Prior to the HubSpot deliberations, Google had avoided major acquisitions. The company's largest transaction in its history, the $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility, took place more than a decade ago. The company has kept its deal sizes small and has shown an affinity for acquisitions in advertising, such as DoubleClick and AdMob.

What propelled Google into the big deal was a growing $110 billion cash pile and the need to better deploy capital to generate profits. The company, like its peers, has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, but shareholder returns have lagged other companies in the space, including Microsoft and Metaplatform, in recent months.

William Kovačić, an antitrust professor at George Washington University School of Law, said Google's dominance in online search hurts regulators even in areas where it doesn't compete, such as CRM software.

“If you slam the door on a merger that could allow non-participants or weaker participants to gain a greater foothold in the market, you are withdrawing an important source of potential competition in the market,” Kovacic said. ” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/googles-contemplated-mega-deal-would-prompt-new-fight-with-regulators-9258484/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos