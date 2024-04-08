Harnessing technological innovation to achieve sustainable growth in a dynamic economy and complex geopolitical context





DUBLIN, April 8, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — The “Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Industrial Automation 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the industrial automation and manufacturing sector will see advances in cutting-edge technology and changing dynamics shaped by complex economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, labor market and workforce issues, and a challenging environment. You will experience a journey of transformative growth driven by. Regulatory requirements, sustainability and decarbonization needs.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry, enabling data-driven decision-making and unprecedented agility. Generative AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing machine understanding and enabling quality inspection, predictive maintenance, supply chain analysis, and co-piloting. This technological power is completely redefining the industry and creating demand for a skilled workforce that can leverage AI to transform manufacturing.

Strategic alliances have proven to help drive industry growth and address pressing labor issues. Our cross-industry partnerships are building customized solutions for predictive maintenance, AI-driven robotics, and supply chain management.

The industry is witnessing a shift to remote and autonomous operations, with manufacturers moving away from traditional server-based architectures to dynamic virtualized environments and serverless platforms. This evolution is critical to advancing industrial automation infrastructure and enabling business growth amidst these changes.

The emergence and consolidation of the industrial metaverse is another milestone in merging the digital and physical realms to foster innovation and collaboration. This integration leverages data analytics, digital twins, AI, 5G, and IoT to create virtual representations for real-time monitoring and immersive training. This improves asset efficiency and product quality while reducing costs and increasing safety.

This 2024 Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Industrial Automation and Manufacturing sector study provides insights and strategies to leverage these opportunities for robust growth and innovation in the industrial automation and manufacturing sector.

Some calls to action from the research:

Is your team ready to leverage industrial AI to transform manufacturing?

Is your company actively seeking and forming strategic alliances to pursue a solid growth strategy?

Is your team implementing data management best practices, such as adopting a cloud-based industrial DataOps platform?

As manufacturers embrace virtualized environments and serverless platforms, what steps are industry leaders taking to drive growth as this industry evolves?

Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Industrial Automation in 2024

For more information about this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiayf.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source of international market research reports and market data. We provide the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

