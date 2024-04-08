iPhone SE 4 rumors: What's next for Apple's budget phone





Apple's flagship phones like the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro usually take the spotlight, but in 2020 and 2022, the iPhone SE made a comeback.

Looking ahead, the iPhone SE's future isn't all that uncertain. There are conflicting rumors and reports about whether and when Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4, with some predictions from prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting the device could be cancelled. It is suggested that there is a sex.

Apple rarely talks about future products, so it hasn't said whether it plans to release a new iPhone SE model in the future. Now that Apple has withdrawn from the iPhone Mini, the iPhone SE plays an important role in Apple's lineup as its smaller and more affordable iPhone.

Apple has a lot of room to further improve its pint-sized iPhone. My colleague Patrick Holland praised the 2022 iPhone SE's affordable price and familiar home button, but criticized the lack of night mode photography and outdated design. Android competitors like Samsung and Google have also improved their similarly priced budget phones in recent years. Both the Google Pixel 7A and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offer features that were once reserved for premium devices, such as high refresh rates and multiple cameras.

It's impossible to know exactly what to expect from Apple until it makes an announcement. Based on Kuo's often accurate predictions, other leaks, and Apple's product launch history, here's what you can expect from Apple's next low-cost iPhone.

When this article was first published, Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the future iPhone SE.

19:02 iPhone SE 4 release date is a mystery

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the iPhone SE 4 is whether there will ever be an iPhone SE 4. Kuo's predictions have come and gone in recent years. As MacRumors reported at the time, analysts said in 2019 that Apple was developing an iPhone SE with a full-screen design similar to the iPhone XR. Since then, Apple has released two versions of the iPhone SE that retain the older design inspired by the iPhone 8, leading to speculation as to whether the model Kuo mentioned was canceled or postponed. It has spread.

Kuo's predictions for iPhone SE 4 in 2023 are also mixed. He reported in January that the iPhone SE, originally scheduled for 2024, had been canceled, but followed up in February to announce that the project had been revived. He changed his prediction again in April, saying the previously mentioned model may just be an engineering prototype for Apple's internal 5G baseband chip. His previous comments also suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would be equipped with this 5G chip.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is indeed developing a new iPhone SE, which reportedly includes some dramatic upgrades. However, according to a new report from MacRumors, the release date could be as early as 2025.

The release pace of the iPhone SE is not as regular as Apple's flagship iPhone. Apple launched the first generation iPhone SE in March 2016, and the second generation version in April 2020. The latest 3rd generation iPhone SE was released in March 2022. A 2024 launch would fit into the schedule Apple has followed in recent years, but it's hard to be sure since there was a four-year gap between the first two models.

Rumors suggest iPhone 14 or XR-like design

Comparison of iPhone XR (left) and iPhone 8 Plus.

Angela Lang/CNET

If the company develops another iPhone SE, it could feature a 6.1-inch screen similar to Apple's latest flagship phones. By comparison, the current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen with thick borders at the top and chin, similar to the iPhone 8.

What's less clear is which iPhone Apple will model the SE after if it's developing a new version. In addition to Kuo's 2019 report, serial leaker Jon Prosser and display supply chain consultant CEO and analyst Ross Young also revealed that the next iPhone SE will have a larger screen and an iPhone XR. It has been suggested that a similar design may be included. A MacRumors article reported in September 2023 that the iPhone SE 4 would feature an improved version of the iPhone 14 chassis, and reiterated that point in November. Given that MacRumors' report is more recent, it seems reasonable to expect that the next iPhone SE will be modeled after the iPhone 14 in terms of appearance.

The reportedly leaked case design further suggests that the iPhone SE may have received a facelift to match Apple's latest device. These images were published by serial leaker Majin Bu on X and his Chinese social network Weibo before being disseminated to tech blogs such as MacRumors, TechRadar, and NotebookCheck.

Kuo's February 2023 post also hinted that the iPhone SE 4 could feature an OLED screen instead of an LCD, which would be a notable advancement for Apple's budget phone. . MacRumors also reports that the next iPhone SE will be equipped with an OLED display.

OLED screens typically have deeper blacks and better contrast than LCDs, but Apple has previously kept this display technology exclusive to the Pro series. Kuo's follow-up in April said that the device he thought might be the future SE may just be an engineering prototype.

iPhone SE is likely to have a larger battery

According to MacRumors, the next iPhone SE may also inherit the iPhone 14's battery. If this blog's previous report about an iPhone SE 4 following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 turns out to be accurate, a larger battery will be needed to power the larger screen. Apple hasn't disclosed the battery capacity of its phones, but it says the iPhone 14 will offer five hours more video playback time than the third-generation iPhone SE. Between the new chip and larger battery expected to be in the next iPhone SE, it looks like Apple's next affordable iPhone could see a pretty significant increase in battery life.

Touch ID or Face ID?must see

Fans of Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor may be out of luck. MacRumors reports that the next iPhone SE will feature Face ID instead of Apple's fingerprint sensor, like other latest iPhones. This contradicts a 2019 report by Kuo that suggested the next iPhone SE would not have Face ID and Touch ID embedded in the power button and would have a smaller notch area. This seems similar to Apple's approach with the 10th generation iPad, 5th generation iPad Air, and 6th generation iPad Mini, which all feature Touch ID in the top button.

iPhone 15 could feature camera, USB-C and action buttons Kevin Heinz/CNET

Apple's next budget-friendly iPhone may have some things in common with the iPhone 15. Apple has switched its iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C to comply with new European regulations, so it looks like the iPhone SE 4 may ditch the Lightning connector. , in the same way. MacRumors also claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have USB-C.

What's even more surprising in the MacRumors article is that the iPhone SE 4 may get an action button. This is a new key for programming shortcuts that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This would be an interesting choice, considering that the action button is currently one of the big differences between Apple's new premium iPhones and entry-level models.

MacRumors also reports that the next iPhone SE may have a 48-megapixel single camera. This would suggest another similarity with the iPhone 15, which also has a 48-megapixel main camera. If this report is correct, unlike Apple's more expensive phones, the iPhone SE will only have one rear camera. The regular iPhone 15 has a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera, while the Pro version has a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto camera.

Likely to include new processor and rumored Apple 5G modem

Apple's latest mobile processor is the A16 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Screenshot by Apple/CNET

The iPhone SE typically has the same processor as Apple's latest flagship iPhones. For example, the 2022 iPhone SE has the same chip as the iPhone 13, which launched in September 2021. Apple's latest mobile chips are typically the iPhone SE's distinguishing feature, so it's hard to imagine Apple deviating from that pattern.

Kuo also hinted that the next iPhone SE may be equipped with Apple's 5G chip. Still, he later revised his estimate to say the device was likely an engineering prototype to test 5G chips, so it's hard to know whether that prediction still holds true. MacRumors also reports that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with an Apple-made 5G modem.

Apple acquired Intel's modem business in 2019, leading to speculation that it will eventually manufacture its own 5G modems rather than relying on Qualcomm as a supplier. Manufacturing its own chips gives Apple more control over launch schedules and product features, an approach that has become a key part of the company's strategy across its major product lines. Apple hasn't disclosed its future plans, but Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC in March that he expected Apple to start using its own modems in 2024. Told.

The 4th generation iPhone SE could be one of the most exciting iPhone updates in years. Because you don't know exactly what's going to happen. If leaks, rumors, and reports prove accurate, Apple's low-cost iPhone could take a major leap forward in design, features, and screen size this year or in 2025.

