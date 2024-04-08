Brief: Understanding the risks of technological innovation | Opinion





Maximilien Roche, founder and professional advisor at Rock Integrity & Investigations, will be speaking at the Risk-!n conference in Switzerland on May 30-31.

Ahead of his session, StrategicRISK caught up with him to find out what he'll discuss and why risk managers should attend.

What is the role of a risk manager when an organization introduces new and innovative technology?

Risk managers are (generally) rational people. It deals with models, surveys, evaluations, and rules. They need to ensure that the organizations they work for make informed and rational decisions by properly weighing risks and opportunities.

Their role can be very challenging when it comes to supporting organizational decision-making regarding innovation.

In today's world, technology is the closest thing to magic. Because it is complex and not something everyone can understand, it can develop into a kind of cult, especially around charismatic innovators.

In particular, the promise of technological innovation can create a kind of risk blindness or tunnel vision caused by a kind of magical thinking (also called irrational exuberance by economists).

There is a tendency to overhype what technology can do. We have seen it repeatedly over the last few years with blockchain and the metaverse, and today we see it again with artificial intelligence, the silver bullet that will solve all our problems.

Hype around innovations and innovators tends to create fear of flight (FOMO) emotions that cause investors and customers to avoid risks associated with these technologies altogether.

They watch from the sidelines as others get rich quick, skipping important due diligence steps so they don't get left behind.

This phenomenon is even more pronounced in the presence of charismatic leaders who are good at diverting attention from risk. When such leaders deliberately misrepresent the reality of their innovation capabilities and business models, they can even push their organizations into the realm of white-collar crime.

This is what you typically see when you do a post-mortem of the spectacular collapse of Theranos or FTX. The essence of these scandals is a serious failure in risk management.

Therefore, the role of risk managers is to temper such potentially irrational exuberance and adopt a balanced approach to innovation so that organizations can make informed decisions. It is to do so.

Why is it important for risk/compliance managers to take a balanced approach to innovation? What are the consequences of not doing so?

Doing business means taking risks. But taking risks without understanding that is more like gambling than business.

For risk managers, a balanced approach means ensuring that some important questions are asked and answered with sufficient precision to enable business leaders to make informed decisions. To do. For example, “What are we trying to achieve with this innovation?” and “How will it help us save additional costs?” Returns compared to current approaches? And are you choosing this innovation because you understand it, or because it's trending?

Due to its magnifying effect, technological innovations can increase the scale of non-compliance by organizations. Therefore, large amounts of debt may be incurred. These responsibilities need to be anticipated and understood.

Therefore, compliance professionals need to ask questions such as: What is the environmental impact? Does it involve forced labor? What type of data is being used? Is it infringing on someone else's intellectual property? You should also contribute your own questions about innovation, such as: ? etc

These questions should be raised early enough in the process of introducing new technology to avoid unnecessarily delaying implementation. Not everything can be answered with scientific precision, but at least business leaders will know what they don't know. It's not the same as magical thinking.

Can you give an example of one strategy or tactic that a risk manager can employ to mitigate these risks and how it can help?

My answer is boringly simple. Don't let the technology hype fool you into forgetting the basics of good governance, compliance, and risk management. 101. Don't let FOMO keep you from doing your due diligence or understanding the impact of implementing new technology.

Why should risk managers participate in risk-in sessions? What are the important things they will learn?

In this session, I will illustrate the points I make above with real-life examples of how overhyping and unreasonable expectations of innovation have led to spectacular failures in companies.

This provides risk managers with a concrete rationale against risk blindness and helps them set up appropriate processes within their organizations.

To learn more about the conference or to register, please visit the Risk-!n website.

Maximilien Roche is an expert in organizational integrity and governance.

As an independent consultant, we help businesses and NGOs build sustainable growth and deliver on their commitments to stakeholders.

He teaches white-collar crime fighting at the University of Frankfurt and speaks repeatedly on the topic of integrity and internal investigations at professional events across Europe.

He started his career as a consultant and auditor at a Big 4 company and then built a global anti-fraud division at a technology multinational. He worked for five years in the nonprofit sector of the World Economic Forum, one of Switzerland's most prestigious foundations and international organizations.

