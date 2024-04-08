Microsoft is setting the stage for an all-out AI talent war with Google





Microsoft plans to open a new AI division in London, the home of Google's DeepMind. This new location will be the stage for a fierce talent war between the two companies. Google is trying to stop the talent drain. Maybe I need to try harder now.

Microsoft is firmly on the turf of its biggest AI rival, Google DeepMind, with the opening of a new artificial intelligence division in London.

The announcement comes just weeks after Microsoft hired DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman to run its new AI division. Suleiman said in a blog post published on Sunday that the new division in London will be led by former DeepMind researcher Jordan Huffman.

Microsoft already has an office in the UK capital and has previously pledged to invest $2.5 billion in UK data centers over the next three years. But the fact that this new hub is entirely AI-focused and run by the former DeepMinder should give Google plenty of reason to worry. Expanding its presence in London could be a smart move for Microsoft in the battle for AI talent.

“There is a huge pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK, and Microsoft AI will be making significant long-term investment in the region as we begin hiring the best AI scientists and engineers for this new AI hub. ,” Suleiman wrote. In the announcement on Sunday.

Founded in 2010 and acquired by Google in 2014, DeepMind has long been considered the crown jewel of the UK AI scene. It's also an increasingly important asset for Google, which has allowed its AI subsidiaries to operate independently for years.

Last year, in response to growing pressure from rivals such as OpenAI, Google merged DeepMind with its core AI division, Brain, to form the new Google DeepMind.

Google DeepMind, which has more than 2,000 employees, is leading the development of Gemini, the company's answer to OpenAI's GPT-4 large-scale language model, which has become a key part of Google's AI strategy .

But while rivals like Meta and Microsoft seek to shore up their AI divisions with more resources and talent, a reported $10 million pay packet could leave some of Google's prized researchers at a loss. I'm trying to pull it out. Meta itself recently lost three of its top AI employees, while Google has been steadily losing employees to his OpenAI over the past year.

Alex Libre, co-founder and lead recruiter at Einstellen Talent, recently told BI's Aaron Mok that startups are also starting to pay more for early-stage hires to compete with Big Tech's offers. He said he was there.

Google DeepMind is trying to retain talent by offering some employees higher compensation packages, according to people familiar with the matter. In one case, Google co-founder Sergey Brin called a DeepMind researcher who was preparing to leave OpenAI and persuaded him to stay.

As Big Tech's AI arms race for talent continues to intensify, Google may need to do more to stem the bleeding.

Have you ever worked at Google? Have more insights to share? Contact this reporter securely on Signal at 628-228-1836 or by email at [email protected].

Correction: April 8, 2024 A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Mustafa Suleiman's blog post when it was published. It was published on Sunday instead of Monday.

